इस आइलैंड पर रहस्मयी तरीके से पेड़ पर लटकी हैं हजारों डरावनी डॉल्स, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

L E Y E N D A U R B A N A Deep within the Xochimilco canals, Don Julian Santana began collecting and hanging dolls by the hundreds in an effort to thwart bad spirits from his humble island dwelling. Now, 50 years and 2500 dolls later, the island has been transformed into a bizarre, horrifying, doll-infested wonderland. #UrbanLegend | #IslaDeLasMuñecas | #Xochimilco | #Mexico | #voodoo

A post shared by DAVID POLK (@david_loves_cake) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT