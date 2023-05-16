(Source: @sahixd/instagram)

May 16, 2023Suneet Kumar Singh

बुढ़ापे में कुछ यूं नजर आ सकती हैं ये 8 फेमस एक्ट्रेसेस

आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की मदद से एक इंस्टाग्राम यूजर ने कुछ तस्वीरें बनाई हैं। इन फोटोज के जरिए बताया गया है कि कुछ फेमस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेस अपने बुढ़ापे में कैसी दिख सकती हैं:

आलिया भट्ट

अनुष्का शर्मा

प्रियंका चोपड़ा

दीपिका पादुकोण

श्रद्धा कपूर

कृति सेनन

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन

कैटरीना कैफ

