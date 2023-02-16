OTT: The Night Manager से Cirkus तक, इस वीकेंड रिलीज हो रही हैं ये फिल्में और सीरीज
Feb 16, 2023Suneet Kumar Singh
Source: @Aditya Roy Kapoor Insta
ओटीटी पर इस वीक भी दर्शकों का भरपूर मनोरंजन होगा। आइए डालते हैं नजर इस वीकेंड(17-19 Feb) रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज पर एक नजर:
Source: @cirkus_flim/Insta
Cirkus (17 Feb)Netflix
Source: @cirkus_flim/Insta
The Night Manager (17 Feb)Disney Plus Hotstar
Source: @Aditya Roy Kapoor Insta
Baghdad Central (17 Feb)Lionsgate Play
Source: Screen Grab
The Wolf Princess (18 Feb)MX Player
Source: Screen Grab
J-hope In The Box (17 Feb)Disney Plus Hotstar
Source: Screen Grab
अगली स्टोरी के लिए नीचे क्लिक करें