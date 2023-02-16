OTT: The Night Manager से Cirkus तक, इस वीकेंड रिलीज हो रही हैं ये फिल्में और सीरीज

Feb 16, 2023Suneet Kumar Singh

ओटीटी पर इस वीक भी दर्शकों का भरपूर मनोरंजन होगा। आइए डालते हैं नजर इस वीकेंड(17-19 Feb) रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज पर एक नजर:

Cirkus (17 Feb)Netflix

The Night Manager (17 Feb)Disney Plus Hotstar

Baghdad Central (17 Feb)Lionsgate Play

The Wolf Princess (18 Feb)MX Player

J-hope In The Box (17 Feb)Disney Plus Hotstar

