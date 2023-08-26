Chandrayaan 3: इंदिरा गांधी(indira gandhi) के प्रधान मंत्री कार्यकाल के दौरान, विंग कमांडर राकेश शर्मा(rakesh sharma) अंतरिक्ष में गए। वह संयुक्त भारत-सोवियत अंतरिक्ष मिशन-1984(space mission 1984) में अंतरिक्ष यात्री थे, जिसका समापन 8-दिवसीय पृथ्वी कक्षा के निकट अंतरिक्ष उड़ान में हुआ। इंदिरा गांधी(indira gandhi rakesh sharma) के साथ उनकी बातचीत के एक वीडियो में गांधी उनसे पूछते हैं कि अंतरिक्ष से भारत कैसा दिखता है। राकेश(rakesh sharma) ने जवाब दिया, “सारे जहां से अच्छा”। सुनिए।

During Indira Gandhi’s tenure as the Prime Minister, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma went to space. He was the astronaut in the joint Indo-Soviet Space Mission-1984 which culminated in an 8-day near Earth Orbit Space Flight. A video of his interaction with Indira Gandhi shows Gandhi asking him how India looked from space. Rakesh answered, “Saare Jahan Se Achha”. Listen in.

