Lok Sabha: Gaurav Gogoi ने Lok sabha में मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ No Confidence Motion दाखिल कर क्या कहा?

No-confidence Motion: कांग्रेस नेता मणिकम टैगोर ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के लिए लोकसभा अध्यक्ष के कार्यालय में नोटिस दिया गया है। विपक्षी गठबंधन इंडियन नेशनल डेवलपमेंटल इन्क्लूसिव अलायंस के घटक दलों की बैठक में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने के बारे में फैसला हुआ था।

Parliament Session LIVE: The opposition submits no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. The Speaker says he will be discussing the matter. Meanwhile in Rajya Sabha, Congress President and Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out in the Rajya Sabha over his mic being turned off yesterday while he was speaking. This was after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar gave clarification on MPs suspension from Rajya Sabha and also on the allegations that Mallikarjun Kharge’s mic was turned off in the yesterday parliament session which prompted the opposition walk out from the parliament.