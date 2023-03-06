Encounter में मारा गया Vijay Chaudhary कैसे बना Usman, Wife के एक खुलासे से मचा घमासान ?

उमेश पाल केस(umesh pal case) के 9 दिन बाद यूपी पुलिस(up police) ने दूसरे एनकाउंटर(encounter) को अंजाम दिया….सोमवार की सुबह यूपी पुलिस(up police) ने उमेश पाल को पहली गोली मारने वाले विजय चौधरी(vijay chaudhary) उर्फ उस्मान(usman) को मार गिराया….विजय की मौत के बाद उसकी पत्नी ने कई सवाल उठाए हैं, देखिए स्पेशल रिपोर्ट(special report).
#UmeshPalMurder #AtiqueAhmed #rajupalcase #UPPolice
Subscribe to Jansatta: https://bit.ly/2FTKNwI
Jansatta is a leading Hindi news channel which covers all hindi latest news includes Indian news, political news, latest news, breaking news, election news, entertainement news, Tech news and sports news of India and overseas. Jansatta channel belonging to the Indian Express Group.
#HindiNews #BreakingNews #LatestNews #NewsHindi #HindiSamachar #HindiKhabar #LiveNews #SportsNews #BollywoodNews #ElectionNews
जनसत्ता हिंदी न्यूज़ चैनल है जो आपके लिए लाता है देश दुनिया की सभी बड़ी खबरें.
भारत के सर्वश्रेष्ठ हिंदी न्यूज चैनल में से एक जनसत्ता आपके लिए लाता है सभी हिंदी ख़बरें – राजनीति, मनोरंजन, बॉलीवुड, व्यापार और खेल में नवीनतम समाचार। देश दुनिया की ताज़ा खबरों एवं ब्रेकिंग न्यूज के लिए बने रहें जनसत्ता के साथ।