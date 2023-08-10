दिल्ली महिला आयोग की प्रमुख स्वाति मालीवाल ने बुधवार (9 अगस्त) को अविश्वास मत पर बहस के दौरान राहुल गांधी द्वारा कथित तौर पर ट्रेजरी बेंच को ‘फ्लाइंग किस’ देने से जुड़े विवाद पर निशाना साधा और पूछा कि बीजेपी के प्रति कोई गुस्सा क्यों नहीं है? महिला पहलवानों से यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी सांसद बृजभूषण सिंह अभी भी संसद में बैठे हैं.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal weighed in on the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi allegedly ‘blowing a flying kiss’ to the Treasury benches side during the no-trust vote debate on Wednesday (August 9), and asked why there is no anger towards BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, still seated in Parliament.