Rajya Sabha: टीएमसी सांसद(tmc sansad) तेज आवाज में जब अपनी बात रखने लगे तो सभापति(jagdeep dhankhar) ने इस पर आपत्ति जताई और कहा कि यह आपकी(parliament session) आदत बन गई है कि इस तरह हंगामा(sansad me hungama) करते हैं।

Parliament Session: On Friday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar abruptly adjourned the House for the day following a heated exchange with TMC leader Derek O’Brien. The adjournment came after Derek O’Brien interrupted Dhankhar regarding the non-admission of notices given by opposition members under rule 267 to discuss the situation in Manipur. A total of 47 MPs from various parties, including Congress, Left, TMC, and DMK, had submitted notices under this rule, which calls for the suspension of listed businesses to address the raised concerns.