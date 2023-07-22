Manipur Viral Video: मणिपुर में दो महिलाओं को नग्न करके घूमाने वाले वायरल वीडियो और उस पर पीएम मोदी की प्रतिक्रिया के बाद कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि मणिपुर 2 महीनों से जल रहा है, पीएम मोदी ने 77 दिन तक कोई बयान ही नहीं दिया. कल उन्हें मजबूरी में बोलना पड़ा क्योंकि एक भयावह वीडियो वायरल हुआ….

Manipur Horror: Outrage As Two Women Paraded Naked on Camera | Vantage with Palki Sharma

A disturbing video of two naked women being paraded by a mob in Manipur has triggered outrage across India. The incident happened on May 4 and a police complaint was filed on May 18. Why then did it take 76 days for Manipur police to arrest the culprit? As violence continues to grip the state, Palki Sharma tells you why it’s time for top state leaders to step aside.

India | Manipur | Violence | Sexual Assault | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News