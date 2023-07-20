PM Modi on Manipur: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी(narendra modi) ने कहा कि इस देश के किसी भी कोने(manipur) में, किसी के भी राज्य सरकार(manipur government) में राजनीति और वाद-विवाद से ऊपर उठकर कानून व्यवस्था का महात्म्य और नारी का सम्मान(manipur viral video) है।

Prime Minster Narendra Modi addressed the media at the start of the Monsoon Session on Thursday, and made strong remarks on the incident in Manipur, saying that it ” brings shame to humanity”. He added, “what has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared.” The Session, which ends on August 11, after 17 sittings – is set to begin today.