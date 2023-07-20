Manipur Violence: कांग्रेस(congress) नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे(mallikarjun kharge) ने कहा कि मानसून सत्र(monsoon satra) में वह मणिपुर(manipur news) में हो रही घटनाओं का मुद्दा उठाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मणिपुर(manipur) में 80 दिन से घटना घट रही है इस पर प्रधानमंत्री(pm narendra modi) चुप हैं। इसके साथ उन्होंने महंगाई को लेकर भी मोदी सरकार(modi government) पर निशाना साधा।

Tensions are running high in the hilly areas of Manipur after a two-month-old video of two women being paraded naked surfaced on the internet on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state.

A complaint filed in the matter said three women were stripped naked in front of a mob. They were part of a group of five people who were abducted by a mob following the violence that broke out the day before.