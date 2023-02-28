scorecardresearch
Maharashtra Assembly के बाहर विपक्ष का प्रदर्शन, प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों का किया विरोध

Produced by Fatma Zehra

Maharashtra में हो रही Politics इस समय काफी चर्चा में बनी हुई है. इस बीच आज Maharashtra Assembly के बाहर NCP यानी राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के MLA द्वारा प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया. इस दौरान नेताओं ने हाथ में पोस्टर लेकर और गले में प्याज की माला पहनकर प्याज की कीमत कम करने के लिए नारे लगाए.

