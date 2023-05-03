Chhatisgarh: BJP नेता Nand Kumar Sai कांग्रेस में हुए शामिल, विपक्ष ने दी प्रतिक्रिया! BJP VS Cong

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता नंद कुमार साय (Nand Kumar Sai) कांग्रेस (Congress) में शामिल हुए. इस दौरान छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री (Chhatisgarh CM) और कांग्रेस नेता भूपेश बघेल (Bhupesh Baghel) भी उपस्थित रहे. नंद कुमार साय के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने पर पक्ष-विपक्ष की तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं सामने आने लगी है.

.

.

.

Subscribe to Jansatta: https://bit.ly/2FTKNwI

SIYASI KISSA – Politics Explained Easily – https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhNns6BRDlXF5DfshmtuXOlGHjm8QtxZv

Political Interview Hindi – https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhNns6BRDlXH7Pjv6YTh51JeoZnRbz4NJ

SEHAT KI BAAT – Health Show – https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhNns6BRDlXG-vX6t0wRQLzyOtre7L3Kk

IPL 2023 – IPL Latest News Update – https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhNns6BRDlXFduTk5TzxNtAITiFagv8hH

Entertainment News Hindi | Celebrity Interviews, Bollywood Gossips & TV Serials – https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhNns6BRDlXE2N4e1ftSVSOczw3R_SzbT

Jansatta Ground Report: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhNns6BRDlXFeQgVzVmoBbqvRgtwCyzgi

Jansatta is a leading Hindi news channel which covers all hindi latest news includes Indian news, political news, latest news, breaking news, election news, entertainement news, Tech news and sports news of India and overseas. Jansatta channel belonging to the Indian Express Group.