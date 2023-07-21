मणिपुर का एक भयानक वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद, जिसमें दो आदिवासी महिलाओं को पुरुषों के एक समूह द्वारा नग्न परेड और सामूहिक बलात्कार करते हुए देखा गया था, रणदीप सुरजेवाला, कुमारी शैलजा जैसे कांग्रेस नेताओं ने अन्य पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ करनाल में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। महिला कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं ने भी मणिपुर की स्थिति को लेकर दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया और सीएम एन बीरेन सिंह के इस्तीफे की मांग की।

Congress leaders such as Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja along with other party workers held a protest in Karnal after a horrific video from Manipur went viral in which two tribal women were seen being paraded naked and gang-raped by a group of men.| Women Congress workers and leaders also protesed at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over the Manipur situation and demanded the resignation of CM N Biren Singh.

