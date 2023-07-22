नई दिल्लीः मणिपुर में दो महिलाओं के साथ रेप और फिर उन्हें निर्वस्त्र कर घुमाने की घटना से इस वक्त पूरा गम और गुस्से में है. शुक्रवार को देशभर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में महिलाओं ने जुलूस, धरना-प्रदर्शन कर इस घटना का विरोध किया और दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है.

Tensions are running high in the hilly areas of Manipur after a two-month-old video of two women being paraded naked surfaced on the internet on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state.

A complaint filed in the matter said three women were stripped naked in front of a mob. They were part of a group of five people who were abducted by a mob following the violence that broke out the day before.