Manipur Viral Video: राज्यपाल Anusuiya Uikey ने हिंसा को लेकर DGP के रवैये पर क्या कहा|N Biren Singh

मणिपुर में हिंसा क्या अप्रत्याशित रूप से हुई है? कम से कम राज्य की राज्यपाल अनुसुइया उइके का तो ऐसा ही मानना है। उन्होंने कहा है कि राज्य में हुई हिंसा ने उन्हें दुखी कर दिया है। उन्होंने न्यूज़18 चैनल से बातचीत में कहा, ‘मैं खुलकर बोल रही हूं। मुझे बहुत दुख है, लोगों के घर जल गए हैं। मुझसे लोग पूछते हैं कि कब तक शांति स्‍थापित हो पाएगी। मैंने कभी ज़िन्दगी में ऐसी हिंसा नहीं देखी।’

Manipur News: Huge protest rally in Manipur’s Churachandpur after video of tribal women being paraded naked emerges;The parliament was rocked by the Manipur horror on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session. While the Opposition had already demanded a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state and the government agreed, a deadlock persisted over the rules under which the discussion should be held.