5 राज्यों के लिए आने लगे शुरुआती रुझान, देखें कहां कौन जीत रहा

Election Result Live: आज पूरे देश की नजर पश्चिम बंगाल (West bengal result) , असम (assam election result) , तमिलनाडु (tamil nadu election live, केरल (kerala election result live), पुडुचेरी (puducherry election result) राज्यों पर है क्योंकि यह तय होगा कि किसकी होगी जीत और कौन सत्ता की कुर्सी तक पहुंचेगा। हम आपको पश्चिम बंगाल (West bengal result), असम (assam election result) , तमिलनाडु (tamil nadu election live), केरल (keral
election result live) और पुडुचेरी (puducherry election result) के चुनाव परिणामों की हर बड़ी अपडेट और रुझान सबसे पहले और सबसे सटीक रूप में दिखा रहे हैं।
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… और पढ़ें