Manipur Violence News: स्वाति मालिवाल ने कहा पीड़ित लड़कियों के परिवार इस बात से नाराज थे कि उनके मामले में किसी भी पुलिस अधिकारी के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

Manipur News: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief, Swati Maliwal, personally met with the families of two women who were subjected to a horrific ordeal of being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur. DCW reported that the victims’ families spoke of their deep trauma and constant reliving of the harrowing moments.

