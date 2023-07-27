सीएम भगवंत मान ने कहा कि मणिपुर में जब ये सब हो रहा था, तब पीएम मोदी अपने जापान, यूएई और अमेरिका दौरे पर थे। इस दौरान मान ने कहा कि संजय सिंह चुने हुए राज्यसभा सदस्य हैं। अगर हमें बोलने का मौका नहीं दिया जाएगा तभी हम अपनी सीट से उठेंगे।

Parliament Session LIVE: Sloganeering from both BJP and Opposition creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha. EAM S Jaishankar speaks on the achievements of India in the international world amid heavy sloganeering from opposition in Lok Sabha. Following the Congress’ move to table a no confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha, the focus now shifts to the Speaker, who will decide the date and time for the crucial discussion and vote on the motion. This strategic move by the Opposition aims to compel the Prime Minister to address the House on the issue of Manipur. As disruptions and protests continue to loom over Parliament today, leaders of the anti-BJP Opposition bloc have urged their MPs to participate in an all-black protest. The MPs are encouraged to wear black attire or shirts and, if not feasible, don black armbands as a symbol of dissent and dissatisfaction with the government’s actions.