Bageshwar Sarkar के बिगड़े बोल से सुलगी महाराष्ट्र की सियासत; Shinde की Shivsena ने साधी चुप्पी!

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: बागेश्वर धाम के आचार्य धीरेंद्र शास्त्री(bageshwar dham dhirendra shastri) के शिरडी के साईं बाबा पर दिए बयान(dhirendra shastri on sai baba) को लेकर मुंबई पुलिस में शिकायत( dhirendra shastri fir )की गई है. शिकायत में धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के आरोप में धीरेंद्र शास्त्री के खिलाफ एफआईआर(dhirendra shastri fir news) दर्ज करने की मांग की गई है.

