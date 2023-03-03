Assembly Election Results 2023: त्रिपुरा, नागालैंड, मेघालय | BJP का सूर्योदय, Congress का सूर्यास्त?

मुश्किल दौर से गुजर रही कांग्रेस की हार का सिलिसला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. अब उसे पूर्वोत्तर के तीन राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव में निराशा मिली है, हालांकि कुछ जगहों के उपचुनावों में जीत उसको थोड़ा सुकून देने वाली है.

The series of defeats of the Congress, which is going through a difficult phase, is not taking the name of stopping. Now it has got disappointment in the assembly elections of three northeastern states, although the victory in the by-elections in some places is going to give it some relief.

