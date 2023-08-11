UP Vidhan Sabha LIVE: उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा(up assembly session) में समाजवादी पार्टी(samajwadi party) (सपा) प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव(akhilesh yadav) ने कहा, ”पहले वे (भाजपा सरकार(bjp government)) खुद को ‘चाल, चरित्र और चेहरा’ से पहचानते थे, लेकिन अब वे नफरत, भ्रष्टाचार, बेरोजगारी और महंगाई से पहचाने जाते हैं.. .किसानों की मदद के बिना और कृषि क्षेत्र में सुधार के बिना एक ट्रिलियन डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था कैसे(cm yogi) संभव है?…”

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav says, “Earlier they (BJP Govt) used to recognise themselves with ‘chaal, charitra aur chehra’, but now they are known by hatred, corruption, unemployment and inflation…How is a one trillion dollar economy possible without the help of the farmers and without the improvement of the agriculture sector?…”