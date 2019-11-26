IRCTC INDIAN RAILWAYS: शताब्दी, दुरंतो से लेकर राजधानी तक में इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन (आईआरसीटीसी) के खाने के मेन्यू में बदलाव किया गया है। हाल ही में रेलवे बोर्ड के एक परिपत्र में घोषित किया गया था कि आईआरसीटीसी मेन्यू टैरिफ या भोजन की कीमतें राजधानी, शताब्दी और दुरंतो एक्सप्रेस और मेल/ एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों में बढ़ जाएंगी। इन ट्रेनों में खाना बनाने और परोसने की जिम्मेदारी आईआरसीटीसी को ही दी गई है। आईआरसीटीसी ही यात्रियों को परोसे जाने वाले भोजन की मात्रा और गुणवत्ता के लिए जिम्मेदार होगी।

प्रीमियम ट्रेनों राजधानी, दुरंतो और शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस में परोसे जाने वाला खाना वैकल्पिक होगा। यानि की यात्रियों की इच्छा पर ही इसे किराए में तभी शामिल किया जाएगा जब वह इसको चुनेंगे। कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी रेलवे में मिलने वाले खाने की क्वॉलिटी में इजाफा करने के लिए की गई है। यात्रियों के सुझावों के बाद क्षेत्रीय व्यंजनों, स्नैक स्टाइल मील और नॉन-वेज बिरयानी को भी मेन्यू में शामिल किया गया है।

Menu for Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains : Morning Tea- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (1AC/EC)

Branded biscuits

राजधानी, शताब्दी और दूरंतों एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों के लिए नया मेन्यू: Morning Tea- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (1AC/EC)

Branded digestive biscuits, Tea/coffee kit with sugar sachets/sugar free sachets on demand, coffee, tea bags, creamer sachet. Breakfast- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (1AC/EC), Cornflakes, Bread slices (white/brown), Mixed fruit jam in sachet, Butter in blister pack.

नॉर्थ- 2 aloo parantha, branded curd, pickle, salt sachet/2 cutlet with boiled vegetable (carrots, french beans, green peas), french fries, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet

ईस्ट- 2 aloo parantha, branded curd, pickle, salt sachet/2 cutlet with boiled vegetable (carrots, french beans, green peas), french fries, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet

वेस्ट- Poha with 2 aloo bonda, bhujia, tomato ketchup sachet, salt sachet, 2 cutlet with boiled vegetable (carrots, french beans, green peas), french fries, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet

साउथ- 2 idli/rice pongal/rava upma with medu vada with coconut chutney. Another option includes 2 egg omelette/fried boiled/poached/scrambled with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper

Fresh fruits (banana)

Tea/Coffee kit

Lunch/Dinner-Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (1AC/EC)

Branded soup, premix in sachet

2 Soup sticks/1 dinner buns (packed)

Butter in blister pack

Salt sachet

Pepper sachet

For main course- Basmati rice-plain rice/jeera rice/matar pulao/fried rice/lemon rice/tamarind rice, 4 plain roti/2 parantha/extra rice in place of roti with parantha wrapper

दाल डिश- dal tadka/kabuli chana/rajma/dal makhani/chana dal/chholey/chana/dal arhar/moong dal/sambhar

मील 1- Vegetarian paneer dish; North, East, West-Paneer do pyaza/kadhai paneer/matar paneer/shahi paneer; South- Vegetable poriyal/veg kootu curry/kadhai paneer/matar paneer. Non vegetarian includes chicken dish; North- Kadhai chicken/chicken northern style/chicken do pyaza/methi chicken

मील 2- Vegetarian dish; North- Dum aloo kashmiri/vegetable kofta/dry mix vegetable (northern style)/stuffed capsicum tomato; East- Dum aloo kashmiri/vegetable kofta/dry mix vegetable (eastern style)/stuffed capsicum tomato parwal

Branded curd

Pickle in sachet

Dessert Course- Branded frozen dessert/ice cream/Kala jamun/Rasgulla-2/Sri khand/Kala jamun-2/Sandesh-2/Mysore pak-2

Evening Tea-Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (1AC/EC)

Branded roasted nuts in sealed pouch

Branded dry Indian snacks in sealed pouch (dry samosa/dry kachori/mathri/masala sticks)

Veg sandwich with eggless branded mayonnaise

Branded sweet in blister pack- Sohan papdi/Coconut barfi/Mysore pak/Besan ladoo

Tomato sauce sachet

Tea/coffee kit

Morning Tea- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (2A/3A/CC)

Biscuits (Marie)

Tea/coffee kit with sugar sachets/sugar free sachets on demand, coffee, tea bags, creamer sachet

Breakfast- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (2A/3A/CC)

Branded fruit drink in tetra pack

नॉर्थ- 5 puri with dry aloo bhaji and branded curd, pickle sachet, salt sachet, 2 veg cutlet with boiled vegetable (beans, carrots and peas), 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper

ईस्ट- 5 puri with dry aloo bhaji and branded curd, pickle sachet, salt sachet, 2 veg cutlet with boiled vegetable (beans, carrots and peas), 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup sachet, salt pepper

वेस्ट- Poha and aloo bonda, bhujia, tomato ketchup sachet/2 veg cutlet with boiled vegetable (beans, carrots and peas), 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper sachet

साउथ- 2 Idli/Rice Pongal/ Rava Upma with medu vada with coconut chutney. The other option includes Omelette with 2 eggs with boiled vegetables (beans, carrots, peas), tomato ketchup sachet, salt and pepper

Tea/coffee kit

लंच/डिनर- Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto Express Trains (2A/3A/CC)

Basmati rice- plain rice

4 Plain roti/2 parantha/extra rice in place of roti

नॉर्थ- Dal tadka/rajma/dal makhni/chana dal; East- Dal tadka/rajma/moong dal/chana dal; West- Dal tadka/rajma/dal makhni/ moong dal; South- Sambhar/dal tadka/rajma/dal makhni

मील 1- Vegetarian paneer dish; North, East, West- Paneer do pyaza/kadhai paneer; South- vegetable poriyal/veg kootu curry

मील 2- Vegetarian dish; North- northern style dry mix vegetable; east- eastern style dry mix vegetable

Branded curd/mishti doi

Pickle sachet

Salt sachet

Dessert Course- Branded frozen dessert/ice cream/Kala jamun-2/Rasgulla-2/Milk cake/Branded Sri khand/Sandesh-2/Mysore pak-2

Evening Tea – Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto (2A/3A/CC)

Peanuts/Gram Channa

Dry samosa, dry kachori/mathri/masala sticks

Soanpapdi/coconut barfi/mysore pak/besan laddu

aloo bhujia/mixture), Tea/Coffee Kit assorted

Morning Tea- Duronto Express Train- Sleeper Class

Tea/Coffee Kit with good quality paper cup

Sugar/Sugarfree sachets

Coffee sachet or black tea bags

Mill creamer sachets

Paper cup

Breakfast – Duronto Express Train -Sleeper Class

नॉर्थ – 5 poori with dry aloo bhaji and pickle in sachets/ 2 veg cutlet with 2 sliced white bread and butter in blister pack and tomato ketchup

ईस्ट- 5 poori with dry aloo bhaji and pickle in sachets / 2 veg cutlet with 2 sliced white bread, butter

वेस्ट-Poha and 2 aloo bonda and bhujia and tomato ketchup sachet/2 veg cutlet with 2 sliced white/brown bread and butter in blister pack and tomato ketchup, salt and pepper sachets.

साउथ- 2 इडली मेडू वड़ा, नारियल की चटनी के साथ/ 2 वेज कटलेट, टोमाटो केचअप। 2 अंडे (omelette/boiled) + टोमाटो कैचअप।

लंच/डिनर- Duronto Express Train -Sleeper Class

चावल डिश – प्लेन चावल, चार रोटी

दाल डिश – अरहर/मूंग/सांभर

वेज डिश –

मिक्स सीजनल वेड ड्राई। नॉन वेज चिकन कड़ी। ब्रांडेड दही, आचार।

Evening Tea – Duronto Express Train -Sleeper Class

samosa/kachori/mathi/masala sticks

Tomato ketchup in sachet, Tea/Coffee kit

Menu of Standard Items for Mail/Express Trains:

Standard Menu (Breakfast)-

Veg Breakfast (Cutlet)

Bread slice, vegetable cutlet, butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup

Veg Breakfast (Idli and Vada)

Idli, Vada, chutney in disposable cup

Veg Breakfast (Upma and Vada)

Upma, Vada, Chutney in disposable cup

Veg Breakfast (Pongal and Vada)

Pongal, Vada, chutney in disposable cup

Non Veg Breakfast (Egg Omelette)

Bread slice, omelette/boiled eggs, butter in blister pack, tomato ketchup in sachet, salt sachets, pepper

Standard Menu (Lunch/Dinner)-

Veg Meal

Rice plain, 2 parathas/4 chapatis in wrapper, dal/sambhar (thick), mix veg (seasonal), curd, pickle

Non Veg Meal (Egg Curry with Rice)

Rice plain, 2 parathas/4 chapatis in wrapper, dal/sambhar (thick), two eggs curry, curd, pickle

Non Veg Meal (Chicken Curry with Rice)

Rice plain, 2 parathas/4 chapatis in wrappers, dal/sambhar (thick), chicken curry (boneless chicken and gravy), curd, pickle

