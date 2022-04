Delhi becomes 1st state to extend subsidy to e-cycles ??‍♀️



▪️₹7500 subsidy for 1st 1000 e-cycles

▪️₹5500 subsidy for 1st 10000 e-cycles

▪️₹30000 subsidy on e-carts extended to Corporates



So far we've given subsidies worth ₹59.44 Cr to promote zero emission EVs



