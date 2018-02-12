PADMAN: अक्षय कुमार की पैडमेन पर बैन से भड़की पाकिस्तानी महिलाएं, बोलीं- हमें भी आते हैं पीरियड्स

आर बाल्कि निर्देशित फिल्म पैडमैन 9 फरवरी को भारत के सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज की गई है। इस फिल्म में अक्षय के साथ एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर और राधिका आप्टे लीड रोल में नजर आई हैं। ये फिल्म रियल लाइफ पर आधारित है। फिल्म में महिलाओं के पीरियड्स और सैनेटरी पैड के बारे में खुलकर बात की गई हैं। जहां भारत में फिल्म को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है वहीं पैडमैन को पाकिस्तान में नहीं दिखाया जाएगा। ये फैसला वहां के फेडरल सेंसर बोर्ड ने लिया है। उनका कहना है कि फिल्म उनके ट्रेडिशन और कल्चर के खिलाफ है इसके चलते फिल्म को पाकिस्तान में बैन कर दिया गया है। बोर्ड के सदस्य इशाक अहमद ने कहा कि, ‘पाकिस्तान में इस तरह की फिल्में रिलीज करने की इजाजत नहीं दी जा सकती हैं। ये फिल्म हमारी संस्कृति और परंपरा के खिलाफ है। हम अपने डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स से ये कैसे कह सकते हैं कि आप ये फिल्म इम्पोर्ट कर लीजिए’। इशाक अहमद ने आगे कहा, ‘यह एक टैबू सैब्जैक्ट पर बनाई गई फिल्म है। हमारी संस्कृति, समाज और यहां तक कि हमारे मजहब में भी इस तरह की बातों के लिए जगह नहीं है’।

The decision to issue an NOC by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting National History and Literary Heritage is yet to be taken on the release of a foreign feature film "Padman" as the film has not yet been pre-viewed by the Central Board of Film Censors. pic.twitter.com/NExGsWGV8M — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 11, 2018

पैडमैन को पाकिस्तान में बैन करने पर वहां की महिलाओं ने नाराजगी जाहिर की है। पाकिस्तान के फेडेरल सेंसर बोर्ड पर अपना गुस्सा निकालते हुए वहां की महिलाएं लिख रही हैं कि हमें भी पीरियड्स आते हैं। वहां की महिलाओं ने सोशल मीडिया में एक कैंपेन चला दिया है जिसके जरिए वो सेंसर बोर्ड को बता रही हैं कि पाकिस्तानी महिलाओं को बी माहवारी होती है। इन महिलाओं ने सेंसेर बोर्ड से अपील की है कि फिल्म पर लगाए गए बैन को तुरंत हटा लेना चाहिए।

Punjab film board can't watch #Padman but will have no problem seeing lecherous men slobber over a haplessly objectified heroine. #ReleasePadman #WeirdPriorities https://t.co/goJOfEYStW — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) February 10, 2018

Those banning should know this “taboo” topic is the reason they are alive. No menstration means no fertility. No fertility 4 means no babies. Banners were babies 2 na. Nature se bhi panga. Leh. Apas ki baat. Misogyny much? ‘PadMan’ banned in Pakistan https://t.co/ANkxyt194i — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) February 10, 2018

Dear Sir, the film #Padman has been released internationally. Your decision-making is embarrassingly slow. Why should a film about menstrual hygein & cheap sanitary napkins denied a release or delayed? Pakistan deserves to become a part of this conversation on reproductive health https://t.co/tTzZTDvIg7 — Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) February 11, 2018

Yes, Pakistani Women menstruate too. I support #Padman and menstrual hygiene. Ban on @PadManTheFilm in Pakistan is senseless. Release it now. pic.twitter.com/KpsTL6Rc3a — Ammara Ahmad (@ammarawrites) February 10, 2018

"Against our traditions & culture" Oh well, coz women don't menstruate here… What stupid people sitting at Censor Board ! #PadMan must be allowed in Pakistan ! https://t.co/S7PUfBV9ak — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) February 10, 2018

Banning PadMan in Pakistan is another one of those illogical things that simply affect the business of cinemas in Pakistan.

Menstruation is a fact of life, and bringing it to mainstream consciousness is neither immoral nor un-Islamic. — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) February 10, 2018

Dear Censor Board of Pakistan

Yes! We #Pakistani women get our periods too! Every month we bleed, it's simple biology. I condemn the ban on @PadManTheFilm in Pakistan!#IAmPadman #Padman #UnBan pic.twitter.com/mnrNLJkROC — The Lodhi (@AnnamL0dhi) February 10, 2018

Banning padman in Pakistan just shows how we havent mentally progressed as a nation. Utterly disappointing. — Amna Mazhar (@ozilinaa) February 10, 2018

सोशल मीडिया में महिलाओं की इस मुहिम में उन्हें वहां के बहुत से मर्दों का भी साथ मिल रहा है। ये सब एक सुर में पैडमैन के बैन के खिलाफ आवाज़ उठा रहे हैं।

Movies like jism 2 can be shown in Pakistan cinemas but Padman is banned. What a shame it is. Its fine to show half naked women and highly intimidated scenes in movies but a movie based on real issues and everyone loses their minds.

HEIGHT OF HYPOCRISY! — T. (@Crushkacrush) February 11, 2018

1 out of 3 women r died because of cultural taboo. Remaining are victim of nutrition and various virus and cancers.most popular is breast and ovarian cancer but still in pakistan, movie like padman is banned.women in centre r aware what abt 60%in rural areas? @saifsamejo — Ali aamir siming (@AamirSiming) February 10, 2018

