मुसलमान वेटर को टिप देने से कस्टमर का इनकार, कहा- आतंकियों को टिप नहीं देता

It was posted by #khalilcavil yesterday on #facebook .He lives in #Texas #USA who was accused of as a Terrorist by the customer he was serving. The irony is he is not even a #Muslim. He simply happen to have a #Muslim name. This is sheer #racisim / #xenophobic that still exist even to this day. When are we going to be more civilized? Follow👉 @slave2the.most.gracious #sickminded #racism #discriminatory #discrimination #tip #terrorist #muslimah #hijab #islam #islamicquotes #islamicpost #quran #sunnah #islamicreminder #peace #coexist

