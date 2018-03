भाई विकास को मिला अवार्ड तो विराट कोहली ने यूं दी बधाई

Congratulations Vikas @vk0681 & Vikrant @shammibatra & @nueva.world on winning the best western cuisine award! It’s a huge feat especially since the restaurant is still so new … Goes to show how good the food is I can vouch for it too congratulations guys

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:24am PDT