वायरल वीडियो: आबरू पर डाला हाथ तो मां ने मस्जिद में घुसकर की मौलवी की पिटाई

महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों की संख्‍या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। रोज ऐसी खबरें आती हैं और फिर सैकड़ों न्‍याय की लड़ाई चलती रहती है। कभी-कभी कुछ लोग अपराधियों से लोहा लेते हैं और उन्‍हें सराहना भी मिलती है। ऐसे ही तारीफ एक मुस्लिम महिला बटोर रही है जिनका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। यह स्‍पष्‍ट नहीं है कि यह वीडियो कब का है, मगर इसे पाकिस्‍तान में शूट किया बताया जा रहा है।

वीडियो में एक महिला हाथों में छड़ी लेकर मस्जिद में घुसती दिख रही है और सामने खड़े मौलवी को पीटना शुरू कर देती है। बताया जाता है कि महिला की 8 वर्षीय बेटी को इस मौलवी ने छेड़ा था। लड़की ने घर जाकर मां को यह बात बताई तो उसका खून खौल उठा। वह मस्जिद पहुंची और मौलवी को सबक सिखाया। वीडियो में कुछ अन्‍य पुरुष भी दिखते हैं जो मौलवी को पीटने में महिला की मदद करते हैं।

यह वीडियो ट्विटर पर 15 अप्रैल की शाम को शेयर किया गया है। इस वीडियो को अब तक सवा 6 लाख से ज्‍यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। 33 हजार से ज्‍यादा लोगों ने इस वीडियो को लाइक किया है और 16,600 से ज्‍यादा बार इसे रिट्वीट किया गया है।

Mother of a 8 years old girl entered into the mosque and beating the Molvi for molesting her daughter, proud of her

इस वीडियो पर लोग अपना गुस्‍सा भी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। देखें लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाएं।

In the 90's I had beaten up a molvi for molesting a kid, the banned SSP attacked me and case was registered against me and my departed friend, the biggest joke was the kid was pressured by his father to give statement in favor of the molvi

Glad to see the men standing up for her & her daughter. This woman has the heart of a lion – fearlessly defending her child. — Kerry-Ann Morgan (@patrioticjam) April 16, 2018

Not that I believe in taking the law in my hand but as a mother this is exactly what I may do. And I'm so happy to see that the daughter went to her mother and told her what happened. And the mother instead of shushing her showed that evil man what he deserved. — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) April 16, 2018

i would like to chop his ugly face in a shredding machine thats not enough — houssain (@hmubashar09) April 15, 2018

The brothers should’ve taken him outside and executed him. Child molesters and rapists are scum of the earth. — . (@OneManStriving) April 16, 2018

