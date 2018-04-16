ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. मुखपृष्ठ
  2. ट्रेंडिंग
  3. वायरल वीडियो: आबरू पर डाला हाथ तो मां ने मस्जिद में घुसकर की मौलवी की पिटाई

वायरल वीडियो: आबरू पर डाला हाथ तो मां ने मस्जिद में घुसकर की मौलवी की पिटाई

महिला की 8 वर्षीय बेटी को इस मौलवी ने छेड़ा था। लड़की ने घर जाकर मां को यह बात बताई तो उसका खून खौल उठा। वह मस्जिद पहुंची और मौलवी को सबक सिखाया।
महिला हाथ में छड़ी लेकर मस्जिद में घुसी और मौलवी को पीटना शुरू कर दिया। (Source: Video Screenshot)

महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराधों की संख्‍या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। रोज ऐसी खबरें आती हैं और फिर सैकड़ों न्‍याय की लड़ाई चलती रहती है। कभी-कभी कुछ लोग अपराधियों से लोहा लेते हैं और उन्‍हें सराहना भी मिलती है। ऐसे ही तारीफ एक मुस्लिम महिला बटोर रही है जिनका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। यह स्‍पष्‍ट नहीं है कि यह वीडियो कब का है, मगर इसे पाकिस्‍तान में शूट किया बताया जा रहा है।

वीडियो में एक महिला हाथों में छड़ी लेकर मस्जिद में घुसती दिख रही है और सामने खड़े मौलवी को पीटना शुरू कर देती है। बताया जाता है कि महिला की 8 वर्षीय बेटी को इस मौलवी ने छेड़ा था। लड़की ने घर जाकर मां को यह बात बताई तो उसका खून खौल उठा। वह मस्जिद पहुंची और मौलवी को सबक सिखाया। वीडियो में कुछ अन्‍य पुरुष भी दिखते हैं जो मौलवी को पीटने में महिला की मदद करते हैं।

संबंधित खबरें

यह वीडियो ट्विटर पर 15 अप्रैल की शाम को शेयर किया गया है। इस वीडियो को अब तक सवा 6 लाख से ज्‍यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। 33 हजार से ज्‍यादा लोगों ने इस वीडियो को लाइक किया है और 16,600 से ज्‍यादा बार इसे रिट्वीट किया गया है।

इस वीडियो पर लोग अपना गुस्‍सा भी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। देखें लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाएं।

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

और संबंधित खबरें
हिंदी
  1. No Comments.
अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें