ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. Hindi News
  2. ट्रेंडिंग
  3. डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने बच्चों के साथ बनाया अमेरिकी झंडा, गलत रंग भरकर खूब हुए ट्रोल

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने बच्चों के साथ बनाया अमेरिकी झंडा, गलत रंग भरकर खूब हुए ट्रोल

अजर ने इस मौके की कुछ तस्वीरें ट्विटर पर पोस्ट कीं, जिसके बाद से ही ट्रंप को सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। दरअसल, जो तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, उनमें यह देखा जा सकता है कि ट्रंप के सामने जो झंडा रखा है, उसमें चौथे स्ट्रिप में नीला रंग भरा गया है।

बच्चों के साथ अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फोटो सोर्स- ट्विटर/@SecAzar)

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अक्सर ही चर्चा में बने रहते हैं। कभी ट्रंप के किसी फैसले को लेकर लोग उनके बारे में बात करते हैं तो कभी उनके किसी बयान के कारण वह सुर्खियां बटोरते हैं। एक बार फिर अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं। इस बार ट्रंप अपने किसी फैसले या बयान को लेकर नहीं, बल्कि बच्चों के साथ मिलकर अमेरिका के झंडे में कलर करने के कारण उनके बारे में ट्विटर पर चर्चा की जा रही है। दरअसल, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, अपनी पत्नी मेलानिया ट्रंप और स्वास्थ्य और मानव सेवा सचिव एलेक्स अजर के साथ ओहियो स्थित बच्चों के एक अस्पताल गए थे। 24 अगस्त 2018 को उन्होंने इस अस्पताल का दौरा किया और वहां बच्चों के साथ क्लासरूम में बैठकर आर्ट एंड क्राफ्ट की गतिविधियों में हिस्सा लिया। इस दौरान मेलानिया भी ट्रंप के साथ थी। दोनों ने बच्चों के साथ मिलकर अमेरिका के झंडे में रंग भरा।

संबंधित खबरें

अजर ने इस मौके की कुछ तस्वीरें ट्विटर पर पोस्ट कीं, जिसके बाद से ही ट्रंप को सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। दरअसल, जो तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, उनमें यह देखा जा सकता है कि ट्रंप के सामने जो झंडा रखा है, उसमें चौथे स्ट्रिप में नीला रंग भरा गया है और उसके सामने ही नीले रंग का मार्कर भी रखा हुआ है। जबकि अमेरिका के झंडे में केवल लाल और सफेद रंग की स्ट्रिप्स ही हैं। नीला रंग तो झंडे के कैंटन में है। इस वजह से ही सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का एक धड़ा ट्रंप को ट्रोल कर रहा है। उनके ऊपर अमेरिका का गलत झंडा बनाने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है।

जहां एक तरफ कुछ लोग ट्रंप को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं तो वहीं उनके कुछ समर्थकों द्वारा ये दलील दी जा रही है कि इस बात का कोई सबूत नहीं है कि वह झंडा ट्रंप ने ही कलर किया है। खैर, ट्रंप को ट्रोल करने वाले लोगों के ऊपर इस दलील का कोई असर पड़ता नहीं दिखाई दिया और लोगों ने उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया।

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

और संबंधित खबरें
अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें