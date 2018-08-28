अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप अक्सर ही चर्चा में बने रहते हैं। कभी ट्रंप के किसी फैसले को लेकर लोग उनके बारे में बात करते हैं तो कभी उनके किसी बयान के कारण वह सुर्खियां बटोरते हैं। एक बार फिर अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं। इस बार ट्रंप अपने किसी फैसले या बयान को लेकर नहीं, बल्कि बच्चों के साथ मिलकर अमेरिका के झंडे में कलर करने के कारण उनके बारे में ट्विटर पर चर्चा की जा रही है। दरअसल, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, अपनी पत्नी मेलानिया ट्रंप और स्वास्थ्य और मानव सेवा सचिव एलेक्स अजर के साथ ओहियो स्थित बच्चों के एक अस्पताल गए थे। 24 अगस्त 2018 को उन्होंने इस अस्पताल का दौरा किया और वहां बच्चों के साथ क्लासरूम में बैठकर आर्ट एंड क्राफ्ट की गतिविधियों में हिस्सा लिया। इस दौरान मेलानिया भी ट्रंप के साथ थी। दोनों ने बच्चों के साथ मिलकर अमेरिका के झंडे में रंग भरा।

अजर ने इस मौके की कुछ तस्वीरें ट्विटर पर पोस्ट कीं, जिसके बाद से ही ट्रंप को सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने जमकर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। दरअसल, जो तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, उनमें यह देखा जा सकता है कि ट्रंप के सामने जो झंडा रखा है, उसमें चौथे स्ट्रिप में नीला रंग भरा गया है और उसके सामने ही नीले रंग का मार्कर भी रखा हुआ है। जबकि अमेरिका के झंडे में केवल लाल और सफेद रंग की स्ट्रिप्स ही हैं। नीला रंग तो झंडे के कैंटन में है। इस वजह से ही सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का एक धड़ा ट्रंप को ट्रोल कर रहा है। उनके ऊपर अमेरिका का गलत झंडा बनाने का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है।

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA — Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018

LMAO! This is how Donald Trump, president of the United States of America colored our American Flag! He is an idiot for not even knowing the strips are red and white with the back ground color under the stars is blue. It took a child of about 6 yrs old to point out he has no clue https://t.co/6GDHf42jYo — G. (@Tho53262254Gary) August 28, 2018

जहां एक तरफ कुछ लोग ट्रंप को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं तो वहीं उनके कुछ समर्थकों द्वारा ये दलील दी जा रही है कि इस बात का कोई सबूत नहीं है कि वह झंडा ट्रंप ने ही कलर किया है। खैर, ट्रंप को ट्रोल करने वाले लोगों के ऊपर इस दलील का कोई असर पड़ता नहीं दिखाई दिया और लोगों ने उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया।

Me: I can't believe that photo of Trump coloring the flag wrong is real.

Eva: Give him the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the kids took all the reds… but… then… why didn't he color the blue part…. Yeah… I've…. got…. nothing. — Justin King (@Justinkingnews) August 28, 2018

Trump accuses football players of disrespecting the American flag when he CANT EVEN COLOR IT CORRECTLY what is this world pic.twitter.com/BtduyikEa6 — Rachel P. (@rachel_1267) August 27, 2018

Please send advice to a Trump on how to actually color the American flag. Hint there is one on his lapel. pic.twitter.com/b1WpTeGFlv — Concerned Citizen (@Hog8ter) August 27, 2018

MAGA LOGIC:

OK: Trump can't even color in the flag correctly

DISRESPECT: Taking a knee to peacefully protest discrimination#weak #sad pic.twitter.com/5FChAaNBaq — KnowWhat EyeMeme (@KnowWhatEyeMeme) August 27, 2018

Trump can't even color the American flag right. Maybe he was going for another flag, but got confused there too… https://t.co/owb6KkVhrz pic.twitter.com/vVodBGzEEs — Michael P. Hill (@michaelphill) August 27, 2018

Remember that time Trump couldn’t use crayons to color the US flag as well as a kindergartner? That was great — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) August 27, 2018

@realDonaldTrump HE FORGOT TO COLOR THE RUSSIAN FLAG, to which he pledges his greatest allegiance. Here's the difference Trump. Same colors, different principles. Respect our flag & our laws! pic.twitter.com/1BI8sCOs4O — MER (@merdlr) August 27, 2018

