VIDEO: महिला सांसद ने संसद में लहराया अंडरवेअर, नाराज महिलाएं भी पोस्ट कर रहीं अंडरगार्मेंट्स की तस्वीरें
महिला सांसद इसी के साथ बोलीं, "हो सकता है कि यहां पर थॉन्ग्स लहरा कर दिखाना थोड़ा आप सब को खराब लगे...पर यह सोचने वाली बात है कि जब किसी बलात्कार पीड़िता या फिर अन्य महिला का अंडरवियर कोर्ट में दिखाया जाएगा, तो उसे कैसा लगा होगा।"
आयरलैंड में एक महिला सांसद ने संसद में सबसे सामने एक अंडरवियर लहरा दिया। ऐसा उन्होंने उस मानसिकता का विरोध जताने के लिए किया, जिसमें ‘पीड़िता को ही हमेशा दोषी’ (बलात्कार के मामलों में) मान लिया जाता है। दरअसल, वहां 17 वर्षीय लड़की के बलात्कार के मामले में एक शख्स पर आरोप लगा। ट्रायल के दौरान बचाव पक्ष के वकील ने ज्यूरी से पीड़िता के कपड़ों को लेकर टिप्पणी की। यही नहीं उसने पीड़िता का अंडरवियर सबूत के तौर पर दिखाते हुए कहा था- आपको देखना होगा कि उसने (लड़की) ने उस वक्त कैसे कपड़े पहने थे। उसने तब लेस (जालीदार) थॉन्ग पहन रखा था। बता दें कि इस मामले में 27 वर्षीय आरोपी को इसके बाद मामले में दोषी नहीं ठहराया गया।
फिर क्या था, महिला सांसद रुथ कॉपिंगर ने मंगलवार को अनोखे विरोध का तरीका अपनाते हुए नीले रंग का लेस वाला अंडयरवियर डेल (आयरलैंड की संसद) में लहराते हुए नाराजगी जाहिर की। महिला सांसद इसी के साथ बोलीं, “हो सकता है कि यहां पर थॉन्ग्स लहरा कर दिखाना थोड़ा आप सब को खराब लगे…पर यह सोचने वाली बात है कि जब किसी बलात्कार पीड़िता या फिर अन्य महिला का अंडरवियर कोर्ट में दिखाया जाएगा, तो उसे कैसा लगा होगा।” वीडियो में देखें क्या हुआ था उस दौरान-
WATCH: TD @RuthCoppingerTD held up a thong in the Dáil earlier protesting the use of the same tactics in a courtroom during a rape case in Cork pic.twitter.com/bfGAegWpkO
— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 13, 2018
कोर्क स्थित कोर्ट में छह नवंबर को आरोपी की वकील एलिजाबेथ ने थॉन्ग पेश कर यह भी कहा था कि क्या यह सबूत काफी नहीं है कि पीड़िता आरोपी को लेकर आकर्षित थी। वह किसी से मिलने या फिर किसी के साथ के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार थी। वकील ने इसी के साथ यह मामला सहमति से सेक्स का बताया। यही कारण है कि न केवल देश की बल्कि अन्य देशों की महिलाओं ने भी ‘पीड़िता ही दोषी’ (विक्टिम ब्लेमिंग) को लेकर सड़क से लेकर सोशल मीडिया तक अपना विरोध जताया।
पहले आयरलैंड की महिलाओं ने टि्वटर पर लेस वाले अंडरवियर के फोटोज पोस्ट किए, जिसके बाद और देशों की महिलाओं ने भी इस मुहिम का समर्थन करते हुए टि्वटर पर लेस वाले थॉन्ग के फोटो साझा किए और आरोपी को दोषी ठहराने की मांग उठाई। देखिए खफा औरतों ने कैसे-कैसे ट्वीट्स किए-
I hear cameras cut away from me when I displayed this underwear in #Dáil. In courts victims can have their underwear passed around as evidence and it's within the rules, hence need to display in Dáil. Join protests tomorrow. In Dublin it's at Spire, 1pm.#dubw #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/DvtaJL61qR
— Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 13, 2018
Most of my underwear has lace on it. This doesn’t mean I want to be raped. No matter what I wear, no means no!! #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/dUBaA702oS
— Clàudia
Counsel for man acquitted of rape suggested jurors should reflect on underwear worn by the 17yo complainant. Following this wholly unacceptable comment, we are calling on our followers to post a picture of their thongs/knickers to support her with the hashtag #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/ZkVU0GVAIN
— I Believe Her – Ireland (@ibelieveher_ire) November 10, 2018
To use a pair of a 17 year olds underwear, against her, at her own rape trial is disgusting!#IBelieveHer#ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/4TGTNi6DRY
— Leanne Byrne (@LeanneByrne2) November 14, 2018
Just beacuse my panties are cute doesn't mean i'm saying yes #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/rakf2HXQNv
— Em (@lilthumper408) November 13, 2018
Thongs are being hung up outside the Spire in Dublin as part of the protest calling for an overhaul in the way rape trials are conducted #rape #consent #rosa pic.twitter.com/zGfl7HFNrW
— Stephanie Rohan (@StephGrogan3) November 14, 2018
Even when she gets naked #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/yDiG6wjH4J
— アブラ (@1Blllie) November 15, 2018
We choose which style of underwear is most comfortable for us to wear. It doesn’t matter which style, size or colour they are #ThisIsNotConsent. Silence #ThisIsNotConsent. Consent is only 1 thing & that is the word YES. #NoMeansNo #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/8Eo7JviMJG
— Aliceee. (@inwonderland93) November 15, 2018
I’m not going to post a picture of my underwear, but I am disgusted by this trial. I cannot believe that the defendant has been acquitted, because the victim was wearing a thong. #ThisIsNotConsent
— Sarsaparilla (@SignorinaDani) November 15, 2018
If I was in a court room as a victim of sexual abuse, I can’t imagine I’d ever be asked if I was wearing boxers or briefs. #ThisIsNotConsent pic.twitter.com/niS9xdR3CU
— Peter Tanham (@PeterTanham) November 14, 2018
What type of underwear a woman wears can be used as evidence in a rape trial, really??? #ThisIsNotConsent @ciarakellydoc @NewstalkFM #Thongs pic.twitter.com/D49XBiJs8t
— Niall O'Loughlin (@nialloloughlin) November 13, 2018
महिलाओं के साथ युवाओं ने भी इस मसले को लेकर रैलियां व धरना प्रदर्शन किए-
Clothes are not consent. Here are some photos from the #ThisIsNotConsent rally earlier. #dubw pic.twitter.com/Tpo8M5IF9k
— Ruth Coppinger TD (@RuthCoppingerTD) November 14, 2018
“Whatever we wear, wherever we go, yes means yes and no means no” those are the chants of the crowd here at today’s protest calling for an end to victim blaming @RedFMNews @CorksRedFM pic.twitter.com/YTXMZVKP9B
— Fiona O'Donovan (@FionaRedFM) November 14, 2018Also Read
