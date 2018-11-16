ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. Hindi News
  2. ट्रेंडिंग
  3. VIDEO: महिला सांसद ने संसद में लहराया अंडरवेअर, नाराज महिलाएं भी पोस्ट कर रहीं अंडरगार्मेंट्स की तस्वीरें

VIDEO: महिला सांसद ने संसद में लहराया अंडरवेअर, नाराज महिलाएं भी पोस्ट कर रहीं अंडरगार्मेंट्स की तस्वीरें

महिला सांसद इसी के साथ बोलीं, "हो सकता है कि यहां पर थॉन्ग्स लहरा कर दिखाना थोड़ा आप सब को खराब लगे...पर यह सोचने वाली बात है कि जब किसी बलात्कार पीड़िता या फिर अन्य महिला का अंडरवियर कोर्ट में दिखाया जाएगा, तो उसे कैसा लगा होगा।"

युवा महिला नेता ने संसद में विरोध का यह अनोखा तरीका अपनाया। (फोटोः टि्वटर/@SeanDefoe)

आयरलैंड में एक महिला सांसद ने संसद में सबसे सामने एक अंडरवियर लहरा दिया। ऐसा उन्होंने उस मानसिकता का विरोध जताने के लिए किया, जिसमें ‘पीड़िता को ही हमेशा दोषी’ (बलात्कार के मामलों में) मान लिया जाता है। दरअसल, वहां 17 वर्षीय लड़की के बलात्कार के मामले में एक शख्स पर आरोप लगा। ट्रायल के दौरान बचाव पक्ष के वकील ने ज्यूरी से पीड़िता के कपड़ों को लेकर टिप्पणी की। यही नहीं उसने पीड़िता का अंडरवियर सबूत के तौर पर दिखाते हुए कहा था- आपको देखना होगा कि उसने (लड़की) ने उस वक्त कैसे कपड़े पहने थे। उसने तब लेस (जालीदार) थॉन्ग पहन रखा था। बता दें कि इस मामले में 27 वर्षीय आरोपी को इसके बाद मामले में दोषी नहीं ठहराया गया।

फिर क्या था, महिला सांसद रुथ कॉपिंगर ने मंगलवार को अनोखे विरोध का तरीका अपनाते हुए नीले रंग का लेस वाला अंडयरवियर डेल (आयरलैंड की संसद) में लहराते हुए नाराजगी जाहिर की। महिला सांसद इसी के साथ बोलीं, “हो सकता है कि यहां पर थॉन्ग्स लहरा कर दिखाना थोड़ा आप सब को खराब लगे…पर यह सोचने वाली बात है कि जब किसी बलात्कार पीड़िता या फिर अन्य महिला का अंडरवियर कोर्ट में दिखाया जाएगा, तो उसे कैसा लगा होगा।” वीडियो में देखें क्या हुआ था उस दौरान-

HOT DEALS

कोर्क स्थित कोर्ट में छह नवंबर को आरोपी की वकील एलिजाबेथ ने थॉन्ग पेश कर यह भी कहा था कि क्या यह सबूत काफी नहीं है कि पीड़िता आरोपी को लेकर आकर्षित थी। वह किसी से मिलने या फिर किसी के साथ के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार थी। वकील ने इसी के साथ यह मामला सहमति से सेक्स का बताया। यही कारण है कि न केवल देश की बल्कि अन्य देशों की महिलाओं ने भी ‘पीड़िता ही दोषी’ (विक्टिम ब्लेमिंग) को लेकर सड़क से लेकर सोशल मीडिया तक अपना विरोध जताया।

पहले आयरलैंड की महिलाओं ने टि्वटर पर लेस वाले अंडरवियर के फोटोज पोस्ट किए, जिसके बाद और देशों की महिलाओं ने भी इस मुहिम का समर्थन करते हुए टि्वटर पर लेस वाले थॉन्ग के फोटो साझा किए और आरोपी को दोषी ठहराने की मांग उठाई। देखिए खफा औरतों ने कैसे-कैसे ट्वीट्स किए-

अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें