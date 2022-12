Requesting ⁦@ravishndtv to check facts on his assertions on “sale of The Quint to Mr Advani” on ⁦⁦⁦⁦@thewire_in⁩ . For the record: Adani does NOT have ANY ownership in The Quint. Journalistic due diligence was reqd or a google search https://t.co/OjVD067zPl