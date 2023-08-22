\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0949\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0905\u092c \u0935\u0939 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u094b\u0938\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0939 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092c 66 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0924\u092e\u093e\u092e \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u0939-\u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u092b\u093f\u091f \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0964' \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0942 \u092d\u0908\u092f\u093e\u0964' \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0924\u0947\u091c\u0942 \u092d\u0948\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964' \u0905\u0935\u0927\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u091c\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0942 \u092d\u0908\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0947\u0902\u0964 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0942 \u092d\u0908\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926! \u092c\u0938 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u092b \u092d\u0940 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u0948\u0964' https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/reel\/CwJGIz9oMt-\/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0924\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f \u0913\u092a\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964 \u0913\u092a\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e\u0964' \u090f\u0915 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u091c\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0935\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0964' \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u095c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0935\u0939 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902\u0964' Also Read\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938, \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u091f\u0932 \u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0915\u094b\u0928\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e\u0964 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093f \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0915\u093f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b\u0915\u094b\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0925\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964