बिहार के पर्यावरण मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव अक्सर अपने बयानों और वीडियो को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। कभी वह ब्लॉग बनाते हैं तो कभी विपक्षियों पर अपने ही अंदाज से हमला बोलते हैं। अब वह जिम में मेहनत करते नजर आये हैं, जिसका वीडियो सोसल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

तेज प्रताप यादव ने शेयर किया वीडियो

बिहार सरकार में मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वह जिम में पसीना बहाते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इस वीडियो पर अब 66 हजार से अधिक लोगों ने लाइक किया है और हजारों की संख्या में लोगों ने कमेंट किया है। तमाम लोग इस पर तरह-तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं।

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं

एक यूजर ने लिखा, ‘मंत्री जी फिट रहेंगे, तभी तो अपना काम फिट रखेंगे।’ अभिराम नाम के यूजर ने लिखा, ‘राहुल गांधी की फिटनेस को बराबर टक्कर देंगे तेजू भईया।’ एक अन्य ने लिखा, ‘तेजू भैय्या बॉडी बनाने का काम कर रहे हैं।’ अवधेश कुमार नाम के यूजर ने लिखा, ‘जब तक बॉडी नही बन जाती तेजू भईया जिम में पसीना बहाते रहेगें। तेजू भईया जिन्दाबाद! बस गरीबों की तरफ भी ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।’

एक अन्य ने लिखा, ‘तेज प्रताप यादव जी को शर्म आनी चाहिए कि ओपन जिम नहीं खुलवा पा रहे हैं। ओपन जिम से आम लोगों को भी फायदा मिलेगा।’ एक ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा, ‘जिम करना अच्छी बात है लेकिन लोगों को को भी इस काबिल बनाये जाने की जरूरत है कि वह भी जिम जा सकें।’ एक अन्य ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा, ‘ये पर्यावरण मंत्री हैं, इनके ऊपर बड़ी जिम्मेदारी है लेकिन वह अकेले जिम में पसीना बना रहे हैं।’

