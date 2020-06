View this post on Instagram

Shattered 💔💔 Complete shattered to millions billions pieces 😭😭💔💔💔 . Unbearable Sushant 😢😢😢😭😭😭 Unbearable baby . sushantsinghrajput Come and take me with you Sushant , you promised to be always there for me , you promised that we both will be together forever and you put this emoji for me ✊❤️ forever and ever , don’t break your promises Sushant . We agreed that we are one soul in 2 bodies and I am mixed with your blood , I am just a reflection of your heart and charm . Do you remember how much you were happy hearing this from me 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 . So pls my man don’t leave me alone in this worse hard life my love 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔 Take me with you 🙏 I am dreaming of the day I will be there with you in an eternal life forever ♾ 😭💔❤️ . Living and dying for you Sushant . And pls I beg you all don’t say the word Late before his name cauz it hurts my heart a lot 😭😭😭😭😢😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏 . #sushantsinghrajput #myman