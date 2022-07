Adv Vrinda Grover mentions the petiiton filed by Mohammed Zubair to quash the 6 UP Police FIRs.



"He is a journalist. Slew of FIRs registered against him. As soon as he gets bail in one case, he is arrested in another. Requesting for a mentioning today itself".#MohammedZubair pic.twitter.com/G4wL1UEqHQ