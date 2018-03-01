श्रीदेवी की मौत: शोभा डे ने किया ऐसा ट्वीट कि फैंस मारने लगे ताने

बॉलीवुड और अन्य क्षेत्रों की हस्तियों सहित हजारों लोगों ने बुधवार (28 फरवरी) को श्रीदेवी को श्रद्धांजलि दी। यहां लाल साड़ी में उनके पार्थिव शरीर को एक कांच के अंदर रखा गया था। महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दिवंगत श्रीदेवी को राजकीय सम्मान देने का फैसला किया और उनके पार्थिव शरीर को तिरंगे में लपेटा गया। साल 2013 में पद्मश्री से सम्मानित श्रीदेवी को बंदूकों की सलामी भी दी गई। श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब में तीन घंटे तक रखे जाने के बाद विले पार्ले पश्चिम के एस.वी. रोड पर स्थित विले पार्ले सेवा समाज श्मशान में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। मशहूर शख्सियतों, बॉलीवुड हस्तियों, राजनेताओं और कारोबारियों सहित हजारों शोक संतप्त लोगों ने रुपहले पर्दे की रानी को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा के समय शोभा डे ने अपने एक ट्वीट से अभिनेत्री के फैंस को नाराज कर दिया। वरिष्‍ठ पत्रकार ने लिखा, ”व्यंग्‍यों का व्‍यंग्‍य। एक दीवा की शोक सभा सेलिब्रेशन स्‍पोर्ट्स क्‍लब नामक जगह पर होगी।” शोभा का यह ट्वीट अभिनेता जैकी भगनानी को बेहद नागवार गुजरा। उन्‍होंने ट्वीट किया, ”सच ये है कि हम सभी को किसी न किसी दिन मरना है। जो आप पीछे छोड़कर जाते हैं, उसी के लिए लोग आपकी मौत पर शोक मनाते हैं। श्रीदेवी जी की विरासत मनाई जाएगी। दुनिया उसे याद रखेगी और किसी अटेंशन सीकर की गलत समय वाली, छोटी बातों को नहीं।”

Irony of ironies. A Diva's condolence meeting at a venue named ' Celebration Sport's Club.' — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 28, 2018

The truth is we are all going to die someday. The measure of what you leave behind is how people will mourn your passing. #Sridevi Ji’s legacy is to be celebrated. The world will remember that and not the untimely, petty musings of an attention seeker. #ShowSomeRespect https://t.co/lqlNClhfFk — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) February 28, 2018

देखें बाकी लोगों ने कैसे प्रतिक्रिया दी।

Only if we could exchange Sridevi for Shobha De, what a bad deal that would be for God. — Rohit Manchanda (@boisterous09) February 28, 2018

BTW I have some plans for ur funeral…i will take u to some free joints for free something…u r a national level parasite …so the call the BMC to take u away and du ur Kreemation….and yes…make a dubsmash…and post it online…eh kya bolti tu! Cheapness andolan u r — Purnima (@4719P) February 28, 2018

Ma Shobhaa De. U are a problem the society is actually dealing with.

The problem is that you have a say in everything, and twitter is an easy weapon for you. Keep quiet for a while. — DIPTAK BHATTACHARYA (@diptakbhatt) February 28, 2018

I guess u really like being hated and abused, wishing u find Ur peace and allow the world to njoy theirs. #posionous.#inhuman.#ambulancechaser — Shubham Sachan (@30shubham) February 28, 2018

And the irony was only for your eyes. The rest of us celebrated her in life, and in passing. A condolence note would be gladly appreciated by the family and the fans instead of the ill-thought lines. — Yoshay (@Yoshay) February 28, 2018

Can you just have some sense,can you even realise the pain her family is going through can you even imagine how her daughters must have suffered since shri Devi passed at least be human enough to not criticise her last journey — prachi-kapoor (@kapoor_prachi) February 28, 2018

Her existence and her departure is and will always be a celebration. It’s ok, you won’t get it. — shambhavi (@shambhavi) February 28, 2018

Kya kare tumahre naam mai shobha hai par baaten itni ashubh… Irony of ironies — RWA OneOneSix (@rwa116sector) March 1, 2018

This woman's lusting for publicity even be it at a departed soul's funeral. That too, of it being while the body's lying in state shows the fantastic makeup of this woman's mind. — EyesWideAwake (@2eyeswideawake) February 28, 2018

श्रीदेवी का सबसे पहले अंतिम दर्शन करने वालों में रेखा, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन, अरबाज खान, माधुरी दीक्षित नेने, अक्षय खन्ना, तब्बू, फराह खान, नितिन मुकेश, नील नितिन मुकेश, विद्या बालन, सुष्मिता सेन, शबाना आजमी, जावेद अख्तर, मधुर भंडारकर, दीपिका पादुकोण, संजय लीला भंसाली, फरहान अख्तर, हेमा मालिनी, जया बच्चन, जॉन अब्राहम, सुलभा आर्या, अजय देवगन और काजोल जैसी हस्तियां शामिल रहीं। इससे पहले सलमान खान मध्यरात्रि में श्रीदेवी के घर ग्रीन एकर्स पहुंचे थे।

श्रीदेवी का 24 फरवरी को दुबई में निधन हो गया था। मंगलवार रात को दुबई से उनका पार्थिव शरीर मुंबई पहुंचा और हवाई अड्डे से ग्रीन एकर्स ले जाया गया। श्रीदेवी (54) की शनिवार को दुबई के होटल के बाथटब में दुर्घटनावश डूबने से मौत हो गई थी।

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

