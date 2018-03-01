ताज़ा खबर
 
  3. श्रीदेवी की मौत: शोभा डे ने किया ऐसा ट्वीट कि फैंस मारने लगे ताने

श्रीदेवी की मौत: शोभा डे ने किया ऐसा ट्वीट कि फैंस मारने लगे ताने

Sridevi Kapoor Funeral Video, Photos, Shree Devi Funeral News: वरिष्‍ठ पत्रकार ने लिखा, ''व्यंग्‍यों का व्‍यंग्‍य। एक दीवा की शोक सभा सेलिब्रेशन स्‍पोर्ट्स क्‍लब नामक जगह पर होगी।'' शोभा का यह ट्वीट अभिनेता जैकी भगनानी को बेहद नागवार गुजरा।
श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद शोभा डे ने ‘व्‍यंग्‍यात्‍मक’ ट्वीट किया जिसपर वह ट्रोल हो गईं। (Photos: PTI/Twitter)

बॉलीवुड और अन्य क्षेत्रों की हस्तियों सहित हजारों लोगों ने बुधवार (28 फरवरी) को श्रीदेवी को श्रद्धांजलि दी। यहां लाल साड़ी में उनके पार्थिव शरीर को एक कांच के अंदर रखा गया था। महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दिवंगत श्रीदेवी को राजकीय सम्मान देने का फैसला किया और उनके पार्थिव शरीर को तिरंगे में लपेटा गया। साल 2013 में पद्मश्री से सम्मानित श्रीदेवी को बंदूकों की सलामी भी दी गई। श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर सेलिब्रेशन स्पोर्ट्स क्लब में तीन घंटे तक रखे जाने के बाद विले पार्ले पश्चिम के एस.वी. रोड पर स्थित विले पार्ले सेवा समाज श्मशान में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। मशहूर शख्सियतों, बॉलीवुड हस्तियों, राजनेताओं और कारोबारियों सहित हजारों शोक संतप्त लोगों ने रुपहले पर्दे की रानी को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

श्रीदेवी की अंतिम यात्रा के समय शोभा डे ने अपने एक ट्वीट से अभिनेत्री के फैंस को नाराज कर दिया। वरिष्‍ठ पत्रकार ने लिखा, ”व्यंग्‍यों का व्‍यंग्‍य। एक दीवा की शोक सभा सेलिब्रेशन स्‍पोर्ट्स क्‍लब नामक जगह पर होगी।” शोभा का यह ट्वीट अभिनेता जैकी भगनानी को बेहद नागवार गुजरा। उन्‍होंने ट्वीट किया, ”सच ये है कि हम सभी को किसी न किसी दिन मरना है। जो आप पीछे छोड़कर जाते हैं, उसी के लिए लोग आपकी मौत पर शोक मनाते हैं। श्रीदेवी जी की विरासत मनाई जाएगी। दुनिया उसे याद रखेगी और किसी अटेंशन सीकर की गलत समय वाली, छोटी बातों को नहीं।”

देखें बाकी लोगों ने कैसे प्रतिक्रिया दी।

श्रीदेवी का सबसे पहले अंतिम दर्शन करने वालों में रेखा, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन, अरबाज खान, माधुरी दीक्षित नेने, अक्षय खन्ना, तब्बू, फराह खान, नितिन मुकेश, नील नितिन मुकेश, विद्या बालन, सुष्मिता सेन, शबाना आजमी, जावेद अख्तर, मधुर भंडारकर, दीपिका पादुकोण, संजय लीला भंसाली, फरहान अख्तर, हेमा मालिनी, जया बच्चन, जॉन अब्राहम, सुलभा आर्या, अजय देवगन और काजोल जैसी हस्तियां शामिल रहीं। इससे पहले सलमान खान मध्यरात्रि में श्रीदेवी के घर ग्रीन एकर्स पहुंचे थे।

श्रीदेवी का 24 फरवरी को दुबई में निधन हो गया था। मंगलवार रात को दुबई से उनका पार्थिव शरीर मुंबई पहुंचा और हवाई अड्डे से ग्रीन एकर्स ले जाया गया। श्रीदेवी (54) की शनिवार को दुबई के होटल के बाथटब में दुर्घटनावश डूबने से मौत हो गई थी।

