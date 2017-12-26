107 साल की बुजुर्ग ने राहुल गांधी को बताया हैंडसम, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने भेजा “हग”

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को क्रिसमस (25, दिसंबर) पर नई प्रशंसक मिल गई हैं। नई प्रशंसक उनकी सुंदरता की तारीफ करती हैं और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष से मिलने की इच्छा रखती है। खास बात यह है कि क्रिसमस के दिन इस प्रशंसक का जन्मदिन भी था। इस मौके पर उन्होंने राहुल गांधी से मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी। बीते सोमवार को 107 साल की हो चुकी वृद्ध महिला मानती हैं कि राहुल एक सुंदर नेता हैं। वह राहुल से मिलना चाहती हैं। इस मामले में ट्विटर यूजर्स दीपाली सिंकद ने ट्वीट भी किया है। उन्होंने लिखा हैं, ‘आज मेरी दादी 107 वर्ष की हो गईं। उनकी एक इच्छा है। वह राहुल गांधी से मिलना चाहती हैं। मैंने उनसे पूछा क्यों? तो वह फुसफुसाते हुए बोलीं… वह सुंदर हैं।’ दीपाली ने एक तस्वीर भी साथ में पोस्ट की, जिसमें उनकी दादी 107वें जन्मदिन पर केक काट रही हैं।

वहीं उनके इस ट्वीट के जवाब में राहुल गांधी ने लिखा, ‘डियर दीपाली, कृपया अपनी ब्यूटीफुल दादी को जन्मदिन और क्रिसमस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं दें। साथ ही उन्हें मेरी तरफ से बड़ा सा भी ‘हग’ दे।’ इस पर दीपाली सिकंद ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि राहुल ने मेरी दादी को व्यक्तिगत रूप से शुभकामनाएं दीं। यह सच्ची मानवता है। बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।

Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet @OfficeOfRG Rahul Gandhi ! I asked her why? She whispers … He’s handsome ! pic.twitter.com/k3wUaSMKfE — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

Dear Dipali, Please wish your beautiful grandmother a very happy birthday and a merry Xmas. Please also give her a big hug from me. Best, Rahul. https://t.co/lcp8NUa8Di — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 25, 2017

You just made her day !!!! She’s grinning away !!!! Thank you 🙂 — Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 25, 2017

कई यूजर्स ने इसपर अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं भी दी हैं। देखें अन्य ट्वीट्स-

Indeed a lovely gesture, in keeping with the spirit of the day! — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 25, 2017

God bless her grandmother but Another RaGa PR drive!! The lady whose tweet he quoted is an official member of Congress SM team. Go through “media” section of her Twitter handle. And she works in Karnataka head, where next elections are due. — The Skin Doctor (@theskindoctor13) December 25, 2017

RG’s response is from the heart; he genuinely cares about our elderly population. — INC_Tharoorian (@Tharoorian_INC) December 25, 2017

Reason why #IndiaWithRahulGandhi No other leader in India has such pull and popularity among the masses. People of India shower their affection from the bottom of their heart. pic.twitter.com/pGFb117tCG — Rofl Republic (@i_theindian) December 25, 2017

Love the way she cutting the cake .. how sweet — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) December 25, 2017

