107 साल की बुजुर्ग ने राहुल गांधी को बताया हैंडसम, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने भेजा “हग”

खास बात यह है कि क्रिसमस के दिन इस प्रशंसक का जन्मदिन भी था। इस मौके पर उन्होंने राहुल गांधी से मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी।
107वें जन्मदिन पर केट काटती दादी। (फोटो सोर्स ट्विटर)

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी को क्रिसमस (25, दिसंबर) पर नई प्रशंसक मिल गई हैं। नई प्रशंसक उनकी सुंदरता की तारीफ करती हैं और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष से मिलने की इच्छा रखती है। खास बात यह है कि क्रिसमस के दिन इस प्रशंसक का जन्मदिन भी था। इस मौके पर उन्होंने राहुल गांधी से मिलने की इच्छा जाहिर की थी। बीते सोमवार को 107 साल की हो चुकी वृद्ध महिला मानती हैं कि राहुल एक सुंदर नेता हैं। वह राहुल से मिलना चाहती हैं। इस मामले में ट्विटर यूजर्स दीपाली सिंकद ने ट्वीट भी किया है। उन्होंने लिखा हैं, ‘आज मेरी दादी 107 वर्ष की हो गईं। उनकी एक इच्छा है। वह राहुल गांधी से मिलना चाहती हैं। मैंने उनसे पूछा क्यों? तो वह फुसफुसाते हुए बोलीं… वह सुंदर हैं।’ दीपाली ने एक तस्वीर भी साथ में पोस्ट की, जिसमें उनकी दादी 107वें जन्मदिन पर केक काट रही हैं।

वहीं उनके इस ट्वीट के जवाब में राहुल गांधी ने लिखा, ‘डियर दीपाली, कृपया अपनी ब्यूटीफुल दादी को जन्मदिन और क्रिसमस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं दें। साथ ही उन्हें मेरी तरफ से बड़ा सा भी ‘हग’ दे।’ इस पर दीपाली सिकंद ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि राहुल ने मेरी दादी को व्यक्तिगत रूप से शुभकामनाएं दीं। यह सच्ची मानवता है। बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।

कई यूजर्स ने इसपर अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं भी दी हैं। देखें अन्य ट्वीट्स-

