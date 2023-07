A lot of RW handles like @kajal_jaihind are known to share Misinformation.

Do listen to the video again, She's not his daughter as you all claim.

Also, The guy (Amir Khan) in the video divorced his 3 wives and got married to Rabia. Not to his daughter as claimed by Right Wing. https://t.co/bqrVjh0BW2 pic.twitter.com/tDmIzeYgdt