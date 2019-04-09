View this post on Instagram

This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can’t see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram’s nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me. I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don’t want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here. I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn’t want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah. I on the other hand can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho. Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna? Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag. Where’s my medal? . . . #genderroles #smashingpatriarchy #dawn #nomeansno #consent #endrapeculture #metoo