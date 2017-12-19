मेरठ में मुस्लिम पर ज्यादती की खबर की शेयर, लोगों ने उमर अब्दुल्ला को बताया ‘कश्मीरी पंडितों के राज्य का सीएम’

जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अबदुल्ला ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ शहर की एक खबर पोस्ट की। उमर अबदुल्ला ने ट्वीट में एक अंग्रेजी अखबार की कटिंग का इस्तेमाल किया है। उमर अबदुल्ला के इस ट्वीट पर लोग उनसे उलझ गए हैं। लोगों ने तो उमर अबदुल्ला के इस ट्वीट पर कमेंट करते हुए ये तक लिख दिया कि आप शायद भूल रहे हैं कि आप ‘कश्मीरी पंडितों के राज्य के सीएम रह चुके हैं। दरअसल हुआ ये कि उमर अबदुल्ला ने मेरठ की जो खबर ट्वीट की है उसके मुताबिक वहां के एक हिंदू मोहल्ले में एक शख्स ने मुस्लिम परिवार को अपना घर बेच दिया। मुसलमान को घर बेचे जाने को लेकर वहां के लोगों ने हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। मामला मेरठ के मालिवाड़ा मोहल्ले का है। इस विवाद में बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा भी कूद पड़ी है। बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा का कहना है कि हम मुसलमानों को इस तरह से हर इलाके में अपना गढ़ बनाने नहीं देंगे। इन लोगों ने घर बेचने वाले हिंदू परिवार पर दबाव भी बनाया कि वह मुस्लिम परिवार से लिये एडवांस पैसे को लौटा दे औऱ बेचना है तो किसी हिंदू को ही बेचे।

उमर अबदुल्ला ने मेरठ की इसी खबर के पेपर कटिंग को ट्वीट किया। इस खबर को ट्वीट करते हुए अबदुल्ला ने लिखा- मैं इसे बिना कमेंट के ट्वीट कर रहा हूं, इसकी हेडलाइन ही सबकुछ बयां कर दे रही है।

Tweeted without comment. The headline says it all. pic.twitter.com/p5dlvMAuVr — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 19, 2017

उमर अबदुल्ला के इस ट्वीट पर लोग उनसे उलझ पड़े। लोग लिखने लगे कि आप एक लोकल समस्या को राष्ट्रीय समस्या क्यों बता रहे हैं। क्या ये मामला पूरे देश को परिभाषित करता है? या फिर आप ऐसा करवाना चाह रहे हो। कुछ यूजर्स ने कमेंट करते हुए ये भी लिखा कि आप बकवास कर रहे हो। ऐसे लोगों ने लिखा कि आपके प्रदेश ने तो कश्मीरी पंडितों को वहां से भगा ही दिया है, उन लोगों की हत्या की गई। आपका राज्य तो किसी को भी अपने यहां प्रॉपर्टी नहीं खरीदने देता है।

Just tweeted ….headline says it all pic.twitter.com/GaTg2Ve8iZ — Ramchandran Ayyar (@RamchandranAyy2) December 19, 2017

What's happening in jnk ab dalla? pic.twitter.com/UxFwDnNuyM — ritesh sharma (@riteshsharma269) December 19, 2017

Why are you tweeting local issues as a national problem? Does this incident define India? Or you want it to? — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) December 19, 2017

This is as sad as the absence of protest against the distress sale of houses of an ethnically cleansed community in Kashmir. — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) December 19, 2017

No, I understand projecting an example for example is not a sound argument, but for me Abdullahs taking a morally high ground is puke-worthy, because their list of discrimination and wrong doings is longer. Even if you consider it whataboutery, it isn't out of context. — Vishakha Joshi (@VishakhaJ18) December 19, 2017

This is pathetic, but you should be the last person to object to this, your state threw out Pandits, killed them, your state has made it impossible for anyone from anywhere in India to buy a plot/house there (and you support such laws), you refused to give "an inch of land to + — Vishakha Joshi (@VishakhaJ18) December 19, 2017

Should look ok to you given your penchant for article 370. — Nemo (@ableretard) December 19, 2017

Thanks to the myopic, toxic, savage politics that has come to dominate a country that began with such great possibilities for civilisational achievement, India's future will tragically be defined in a war zone between gated communities and hated communities. — Ranjit Hoskote (@ranjithoskote) December 19, 2017

As if you have arranged grand real estate auction for hindus in kashmir? — ABHISHEK TIWARI (@er08abhi) December 19, 2017

Sir allow a common Indian like me to buy land in Kashmir. Please? — GSTfied (@Dlazyone) December 19, 2017

Bit rich from the former CM of a state where Hindus aren't even allowed to settle, leave alone buying properties….. — तर्क-वाचस्पती (@crashhgate) December 19, 2017

