मेरठ में मुस्लिम पर ज्यादती की खबर की शेयर, लोगों ने उमर अब्दुल्ला को बताया ‘कश्मीरी पंडितों के राज्य का सीएम’

खबर को ट्वीट करते हुए उमर अबदुल्ला ने लिखा- मैं इसे बिना कमेंट के ट्वीट कर रहा हूं, इसकी हेडलाइन ही सबकुछ बयां कर दे रही है।

जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अबदुल्ला ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट से उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ शहर की एक खबर पोस्ट की। उमर अबदुल्ला ने ट्वीट में एक अंग्रेजी अखबार की कटिंग का इस्तेमाल किया है। उमर अबदुल्ला के इस ट्वीट पर लोग उनसे उलझ गए हैं। लोगों ने तो उमर अबदुल्ला के इस ट्वीट पर कमेंट करते हुए ये तक लिख दिया कि आप शायद भूल रहे हैं कि आप ‘कश्मीरी पंडितों के राज्य के सीएम रह चुके हैं। दरअसल हुआ ये कि उमर अबदुल्ला ने मेरठ की जो खबर ट्वीट की है उसके मुताबिक वहां के एक हिंदू मोहल्ले में एक शख्स ने मुस्लिम परिवार को अपना घर बेच दिया। मुसलमान को घर बेचे जाने को लेकर वहां के लोगों ने हंगामा करना शुरू कर दिया। मामला मेरठ के मालिवाड़ा मोहल्ले का है। इस विवाद में बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा भी कूद पड़ी है। बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा का कहना है कि हम मुसलमानों को इस तरह से हर इलाके में अपना गढ़ बनाने नहीं देंगे। इन लोगों ने घर बेचने वाले हिंदू परिवार पर दबाव भी बनाया कि वह मुस्लिम परिवार से लिये एडवांस पैसे को लौटा दे औऱ बेचना है तो किसी हिंदू को ही बेचे।

उमर अबदुल्ला ने मेरठ की इसी खबर के पेपर कटिंग को ट्वीट किया। इस खबर को ट्वीट करते हुए अबदुल्ला ने लिखा- मैं इसे बिना कमेंट के ट्वीट कर रहा हूं, इसकी हेडलाइन ही सबकुछ बयां कर दे रही है।

उमर अबदुल्ला के इस ट्वीट पर लोग उनसे उलझ पड़े। लोग लिखने लगे कि आप एक लोकल समस्या को राष्ट्रीय समस्या क्यों बता रहे हैं। क्या ये मामला पूरे देश को परिभाषित करता है? या फिर आप ऐसा करवाना चाह रहे हो। कुछ यूजर्स ने कमेंट करते हुए ये भी लिखा कि आप बकवास कर रहे हो। ऐसे लोगों ने लिखा कि आपके प्रदेश ने तो कश्मीरी पंडितों को वहां से भगा ही दिया है, उन लोगों की हत्या की गई। आपका राज्य तो किसी को भी अपने यहां प्रॉपर्टी नहीं खरीदने देता है।

