MosqueMeToo: मस्जिदों में यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने शुरू की मुहिम

धार्मिक स्थलों पर हो रहे यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ मुस्लिम मुहिलाओं ने यह मुहिम छेड़ी है।
मोना ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "अपनी हज यात्रा के दौरान हुए यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानी मैंने इस उम्मीद में साझा की ताकि अन्य मुस्लिम महिलाएं भी इस तरह के मामलों पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ें और पवित्र धार्मिक स्थलों पर अपने साथ हुए यौन उत्पीड़न के अनुभवों को साझा करें।

सोशल मीडिया पर #MosqueMeToo खूब ट्रेंड कर रहा है। धार्मिक स्थलों पर हो रहे यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ मुस्लिम मुहिलाओं ने यह मुहिम छेड़ी है। ट्विटर पर मोना एल्टहावी ने इस मुहिम की शुरुआत की। मोना ने अपनी हज यात्रा (साल 1982) के दौरान हुए यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानी सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की। इसके बाद ट्विटर और भी कई महिलाओं ने अपनी यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानियां बतानी शुरू कीं। मोना ने 6 फरवरी को अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, “अपनी हज यात्रा के दौरान हुए यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानी मैंने इस उम्मीद में साझा की ताकि अन्य मुस्लिम महिलाएं भी इस तरह के मामलों पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ें और पवित्र धार्मिक स्थलों पर अपने साथ हुए यौन उत्पीड़न के अनुभवों को साझा करें। चलिए अब वक्त है #MosqueMeToo इस्तेमाल करने का।”

मोना के इस ट्वीट पर कई महिलाओं ने अपनी कहानी साझा करना शुरू कर दिया और ट्विटर पर #MosqueMeToo ट्रेंड करने लगा। एक ट्विटर यूजर डॉ. नोप (@reallyHibbs) ने भी अपनी कहानी शेयर की। उसने लिखा, “जब मैं जामा मस्जिद गई थी तो एक शख्स ने लबादा देने के बहाने मेरी ब्रेस्ट को छुआ। मैं इस बारे में लोगों से बात भी नहीं करती हूं ताकि लोग इस्लाम से जुड़े डरों को सही ठहराने के लिए मेरे अनुभव का उपयोग न करें। #metoo”. ऐसे ही और कई रिएक्शन्स भी देखने को मिले। मोना ने भी एक महिला के अनुभव को साझा कर अपने एक और ट्वीट में लिखा, “एक मुस्लिम महिला ने मेरी कहानी जानने के बाद मुझे ई-मेल किया जिसमें उसने अपनी मां के साथ हज यात्रा पर हुए यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानी साझा की। उसने मुझे एक कविता भेजी। उसकी बात का जवाब देते वक्त में रो पड़ी।” ऐसे ही कई और प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिली हैं।

