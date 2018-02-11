MosqueMeToo: मस्जिदों में यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने शुरू की मुहिम

सोशल मीडिया पर #MosqueMeToo खूब ट्रेंड कर रहा है। धार्मिक स्थलों पर हो रहे यौन उत्पीड़न के खिलाफ मुस्लिम मुहिलाओं ने यह मुहिम छेड़ी है। ट्विटर पर मोना एल्टहावी ने इस मुहिम की शुरुआत की। मोना ने अपनी हज यात्रा (साल 1982) के दौरान हुए यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानी सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की। इसके बाद ट्विटर और भी कई महिलाओं ने अपनी यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानियां बतानी शुरू कीं। मोना ने 6 फरवरी को अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, “अपनी हज यात्रा के दौरान हुए यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानी मैंने इस उम्मीद में साझा की ताकि अन्य मुस्लिम महिलाएं भी इस तरह के मामलों पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ें और पवित्र धार्मिक स्थलों पर अपने साथ हुए यौन उत्पीड़न के अनुभवों को साझा करें। चलिए अब वक्त है #MosqueMeToo इस्तेमाल करने का।”

मोना के इस ट्वीट पर कई महिलाओं ने अपनी कहानी साझा करना शुरू कर दिया और ट्विटर पर #MosqueMeToo ट्रेंड करने लगा। एक ट्विटर यूजर डॉ. नोप (@reallyHibbs) ने भी अपनी कहानी शेयर की। उसने लिखा, “जब मैं जामा मस्जिद गई थी तो एक शख्स ने लबादा देने के बहाने मेरी ब्रेस्ट को छुआ। मैं इस बारे में लोगों से बात भी नहीं करती हूं ताकि लोग इस्लाम से जुड़े डरों को सही ठहराने के लिए मेरे अनुभव का उपयोग न करें। #metoo”. ऐसे ही और कई रिएक्शन्स भी देखने को मिले। मोना ने भी एक महिला के अनुभव को साझा कर अपने एक और ट्वीट में लिखा, “एक मुस्लिम महिला ने मेरी कहानी जानने के बाद मुझे ई-मेल किया जिसमें उसने अपनी मां के साथ हज यात्रा पर हुए यौन उत्पीड़न की कहानी साझा की। उसने मुझे एक कविता भेजी। उसकी बात का जवाब देते वक्त में रो पड़ी।” ऐसे ही कई और प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिली हैं।

I have shared my experience of being sexually assaulted during Haj in 1982 when I was 15 in the hope that it will help fellow Muslim women break silence and taboo around their experience of sexual harassment/abuse during Haj/Umra or in sacred spaces. Let’s use #MosqueMeToo https://t.co/uDsZFDolgX — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) February 6, 2018

Lest anyone think this is specific to Islam or Muslim men: see #ChurchToo and also follow Rachel Denhollander’s courageous statements about lack of support from her church after she revealed she’s been sexually abused by Larry Nasser https://t.co/3SGdKT53lP — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) February 6, 2018

When I visited the Jama Masjid in Delhi, the man lending “modest” robes to women touched my breasts. It took me several hours to shake my denial that it had happened. I also don’t talk about it so people won’t use my experience to justify Islamophobia. #metoo — Dr. NOPE (@reallyHibbs) February 6, 2018

I’ve had this exact same experience at Jama Masjid. I’m pretty sure he holds this position just to do this. — Sheena (@weeny) February 7, 2018

So good to see women speaking out – when I did in the 90s after my psychiatrist sexualised my therapy then ended my therapy so he could have sex with me, very few understood that he had the power, I was still depressed and in transference. The medical tribunal almost destroyed me — Leone Mary Britt (@LeoneMaryBritt) February 6, 2018

Happened to my mum, she hid it from dad or Hajj would have been kaput for him. This evil needs to end. — I dismantle (@FirdosWrites) February 11, 2018

I haven’t been to Haj, but I do believe Mona. — Amina Hufane (@Hufanea) February 11, 2018

I was looking for souvenirs for my family. I was accompanied by several other women. And then this man just started to flirt and grabbed my hands tightly. eying me from head to toe and caressing my hand. It happened only a few feet from Nabawi #metoo — CFX A41A-B, SAT | VIXX FA @ (@djenanggulo) February 6, 2018

I was 10 years old and I thought my sister was gripping my hips as not to lose me in the huge crowd after Jumaa prayer. But my sister was next to me and those turned out to not be my sister’s hands. He didn’t move until she elbowed him away. #MosqueMeToo — K R (@NewtmasGrape) February 9, 2018

Had to stop going for Taraweeh and Qiyam one Ramadan because of some gentlemen. Stayed mum because I thought no one’d believe me, or I’d be accused of having an overactive imagination. #MosqueMeToo is our skeleton in the closet. — Kali (@maimoonarahman) February 6, 2018

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

