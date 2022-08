The hoax of Ujjwala "Propaganda" scheme is exposed by Modi Govt's data itself.



In FY21-22, 2 Cr+ people couldn't afford single refill of LPG while 2.11 Cr only refilled it once.



Modi ji, with refill cost ₹1053 & negligible subsidy you have pushed poor indians into dark ages! pic.twitter.com/bpTJd4IwCB