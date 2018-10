View this post on Instagram

Here's a one minute masterclass on consent because some don't seem to get it…this week has been traumatic with #MeToo and music is how I heal. Take this as a fun nursery rhyme as you will, as long as it teaches someone something. Lol. #metooindia #timesup #consent #musicwsukh #originalswsukh edit: thanks for all the love. I'm dedicating this one to MJ Akbar 😉