इस शख्‍स ने लड़कियों के साथ बिताया पूरा एक हफ्ता, फिर राज खोला तो वायरल हो गए ट्वीट्स

ट्विटर पर रॉबर्टो कारलोस (@TheUniverseMan) नाम के एक शख्स ने लड़कियों की आदतों को लेकर कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं।
रॉबर्टो कारलोस (Source: Twitter/@TheUniverseMan)

सोशल मीडिया पर आए दिन कई तरह के फोटोज, वीडियोज और कमेंट्स वायरल होते हैं। आपको रोज कई मजेदार चीजें यहां देखने को मिल जाती हैं। लेकिन इन दिनों एक अलग ही तरह का कंटेंट ट्विटर पर वायरल हो गया है। ट्विटर पर रॉबर्टो कारलोस (@TheUniverseMan) नाम के एक शख्स ने लड़कियों को लेकर लगातार कई ट्वीट्स किए हैं। रॉबर्टो ने ऐसे लगभग 32 ट्वीट्स किए हैं जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गए हैं। रॉबर्टो ने इन ट्वीट्स में लड़कियों की आदतों पर फनी कमेंट्स किए हैं। रॉबर्टो ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, “लड़कियों के साथ बिताए पूरे एक हफ्ते में मैंने जो सीखा उसकी जानकारी रात 10 बजे दूंगा।” रॉबर्टो ने रात 10 बजे 32 ट्वीट्स का थ्रेड चलाने की जानकारी दी। रॉबर्टो के इन ट्वीट्स को पढ़कर आपकी हंसी नहीं रुकेगी। रोबर्टो ने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, “जब लड़कियां नाइट आउट के लिए जाती हैं तो सबसे मजेदार चीज तब होती है जब वे कहती हैं- हाहाहा… मैंने अभी गाजर खाई।”

तीसरे ट्वीट में रॉबर्टो ने बताया कि कैसे लड़कियां लोगों को चुप कराने की कोशिश करती हैं। उसने ट्वीट में लिखा, “जब लड़कियां शांत होने की कोशिश करती हैं तभी वे सबसे ज्यादा शोर, SSSHHHHHHHHHHH कहकर करती हैं।” ऐसे ही रॉबर्टो ने कई ट्वीट्स की झड़ी लगा दी। लड़कियों की खाना खाने/बनाने, फैशन और अन्य कई आदतों को लेकर किए गए रॉबर्टो केट्वीट्स काफी वायरल हो रहे हैं। कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। ज्यादातर लोगों को यह काफी मजेदार और फनी लगा। बहरहाल रॉबर्टो ने और क्या-क्या बातें अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से लिखी हैं यह आप यहां जान सकते हैं।

