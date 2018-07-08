काफी लोगों की आदत होती है कि वह हमेशा दूसरों के प्रति जजमेंटल होते हैं। सोशल मीडिया के आने के बाद ऐसे लोगों को एक प्लेटफॉर्म मिल गया है, जहां वह अपनी बात रख सकें। ऐसे ही एक मामले में एक यूजर ने कुछ महिलाओं द्वारा मिनी-स्कर्ट पहनने पर आपत्ति जताते हुए कुछ ट्वीट किए। लेकिन अन्य सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उसे ही आड़े हाथों ले लिया और जमकर ट्रोल किया। दरअसल माधव नाम के इस यूजर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मैं मुंबई में एक पॉश रेस्टोरेंट में अपने एक दोस्त का इंतजार कर रहा था। यह रेस्टोरेंट काफी महंगा और पॉश था। मेरी बराबर की टेबल पर 6 महिलाएं बैठी हुईं थी, जिन्होंने मिनी-स्कर्ट पहनी हुई थी।

रेस्टोरेंट में एक स्क्रिबलिंग बोर्ड था, इस पर मैंने मार्कर लिया और लिखा कि हमारे पारंपरिक कल्चर में सभी लोग सुबह जल्दी उठते हैं, जल्दी नहाकर, अच्छे कपड़े पहनते हैं और पूजा करने के बाद प्रसाद खाते हैं और अपनी अच्छी खुशबू और गुणों से दूसरों को आकर्षित करते हैं, लेकिन आजकल इन गुणों में तेजी से कमी हो रही है। लोग दूसरों को अट्रैक्ट करने के लिए एक्सपोज का सहारा ले रहे हैं ना कि अपने गुणों का। कलयुग।

इस यूजर ने सोचा होगा कि लोग उसकी बात से सहमति जताएंगे, लेकिन यहां हुआ उल्टा और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उसे ही निशाने पर ले लिया। लोगों ने अपने ट्वीट में बार-बार महंगे और पॉश रेस्टोरेंट का जिक्र करने पर माधव नाम के इस यूजर को खूब ट्रोल किया और लोगों के प्रति जजमेंटल होने पर खूब आलोचना की। ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट निम्न हैं।

“And afterward, I thought about these six unsanskari women in microminis when I sat down for my after-dinner swayamseva.” pic.twitter.com/cZ3cEZUmzZ — Prasanto K Roy (@prasanto) 6 July 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis, looking good and happy. I asked them where they’d got such cute outfits, and complimented them too before I left. — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) 7 July 2018

I was in a prominent restaurant cum bar in Mumbai, doing #Karaoke It was posh and expensive. In the adjacent tables there were 6 women wearing micro minis. I asked their names & added them on Instagram!#truestory EVERY TIME. — K Venugopal Menon (@VenuSpeak) 8 July 2018

I was in a prominent restaurant in Delhi waiting for my friend , It was posh and expensive place. in the adjacent tables there were 6 women dressed in micro minis. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant , i took the marker & wrote “Hallo Frands, Chai Pi Lo” @jogakhichudi — TheGhostRider31 (@TheGhostRider31) 8 July 2018

I was in a prominent, posh & expensive restaurant in Mumbai waiting for a friend. On an adjacent table, there were 6 women dressed in micro minis, eating rasgullas. There was a scribbling board in the restaurant. I went and wrote, “Sugar is poison.” — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) 7 July 2018

