ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. मुखपृष्ठ
  2. ट्रेंडिंग
  3. मिनी-स्‍कर्ट पहनने वाली महिलाओं को ट्रोल कर रहे शख्‍स को ट्विटर यूजर्स ने सिखाया सबक

मिनी-स्‍कर्ट पहनने वाली महिलाओं को ट्रोल कर रहे शख्‍स को ट्विटर यूजर्स ने सिखाया सबक

यूजर ने कुछ महिलाओं द्वारा मिनी-स्कर्ट पहनने पर आपत्ति जताते हुए कुछ ट्वीट किए। लेकिन अन्य सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उसे ही आड़े हाथों ले लिया और जमकर ट्रोल किया।

अपने ट्वीट पर खुद ही ट्रोल हो गया यूजर। (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)

काफी लोगों की आदत होती है कि वह हमेशा दूसरों के प्रति जजमेंटल होते हैं। सोशल मीडिया के आने के बाद ऐसे लोगों को एक प्लेटफॉर्म मिल गया है, जहां वह अपनी बात रख सकें। ऐसे ही एक मामले में एक यूजर ने कुछ महिलाओं द्वारा मिनी-स्कर्ट पहनने पर आपत्ति जताते हुए कुछ ट्वीट किए। लेकिन अन्य सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उसे ही आड़े हाथों ले लिया और जमकर ट्रोल किया। दरअसल माधव नाम के इस यूजर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि मैं मुंबई में एक पॉश रेस्टोरेंट में अपने एक दोस्त का इंतजार कर रहा था। यह रेस्टोरेंट काफी महंगा और पॉश था। मेरी बराबर की टेबल पर 6 महिलाएं बैठी हुईं थी, जिन्होंने मिनी-स्कर्ट पहनी हुई थी।

रेस्टोरेंट में एक स्क्रिबलिंग बोर्ड था, इस पर मैंने मार्कर लिया और लिखा कि हमारे पारंपरिक कल्चर में सभी लोग सुबह जल्दी उठते हैं, जल्दी नहाकर, अच्छे कपड़े पहनते हैं और पूजा करने के बाद प्रसाद खाते हैं और अपनी अच्छी खुशबू और गुणों से दूसरों को आकर्षित करते हैं, लेकिन आजकल इन गुणों में तेजी से कमी हो रही है। लोग दूसरों को अट्रैक्ट करने के लिए एक्सपोज का सहारा ले रहे हैं ना कि अपने गुणों का। कलयुग।

संबंधित खबरें

इस यूजर ने सोचा होगा कि लोग उसकी बात से सहमति जताएंगे, लेकिन यहां हुआ उल्टा और सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उसे ही निशाने पर ले लिया। लोगों ने अपने ट्वीट में बार-बार महंगे और पॉश रेस्टोरेंट का जिक्र करने पर माधव नाम के इस यूजर को खूब ट्रोल किया और लोगों के प्रति जजमेंटल होने पर खूब आलोचना की। ऐसे ही कुछ ट्वीट निम्न हैं।

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

और संबंधित खबरें
अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें