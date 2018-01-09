मर्द कहीं भी टॉपलेस हो सकता है, औरत हुई तो शर्मनाक- यह भेदभाव क्यों? वायरल हो रहा अनुष्का मनचंदा का पोस्ट, हो रही तीखी बहसमनचंदा का आरोप है कि लैंगिक भेदभाव की वजह से महिलाओं के पोस्ट को सोशल मीडिया पर से हटा दिया जाता है।
पिछले साल 2017 में हमने सोशल मीडिया पर नग्नता, फूहड़ता के कई किस्से और वाकया देखे, सुने और पढ़े। इसमें दीपिका पादुकोण से लेकर इशा गुप्ता तक यानी जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में मुकाम बना रही युवतियां शामिल थीं। उसी समय हॉलीवुड में कार्यरत महिलाओं ने भी यौन शोषण के खिलाफ न केवल आवाज उठाई बल्कि दुनियाभर में इसके खिलाफ मुहिम छेड़ी। मी टू और गोल्डेन ग्लोब्स उसी का एक हिस्सा था। इधर, भारत में संगीतकार (म्यूजिक कम्पोजर) और गायिका अनुष्का मनचंदा ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर होने वाले लैंगिक भेदभाव के खिलाफ #FreeTheNipple के जरिए आवाज बुलंद की है। मनचंदा का आरोप है कि लैंगिक भेदभाव की वजह से महिलाओं के पोस्ट को सोशल मीडिया पर से हटा दिया जाता है।
मनचंदा ने तस्वीरें साझा कर तीन सेट की सीरीज में लैंगिक भेदभाव के आरोप लगाए हैं। उन्होंने इन्स्टाग्राम पर अपनी कन्ट्रास्टिंग फोटो और एक पुरुष के नंगे बदन की तस्वीर साझा करते हुए लिखा है, “यह बहुत ही हास्यास्पद है कि जो लोग महिला के निपल्स देखकर नाराज हो जाते हैं, उन्हें पुरुषों के निपल्स देखने में कोई समस्या नहीं होती है। आखिर निपल्स तो निपल्स ही होता है। निपल्स= निपल्स।”
(set 3) (swipe left) ‘Historically, women have sometimes been arrested or charged with public indecency, disturbing the peace, or lewd behaviour for baring their breasts in public’ While it is perfectly acceptable for a man to go topless :-/ . A conversation that started with a friend..over a photo that was reported on @instagram and taken down because the woman’s nipples were visible in it..got me thinking. This little photo story is a result of that. It ridiculous, that the same people who get offended by the sight of a woman’s nipples have absolutely no problem with men showing theirs? nipples = nipples nipples = nipples There are bigger, more horrific issues that women deal with on a daily basis, by the second. But here, on a platform that urban earthlings use daily..let’s start small. This is not just about a nipple. This is about EQUALITY. #freethenipple
मनचंदा ने लिखा है, “इसके अलावा और भी कई भयावह समस्याएं और मुद्दे हैं जिसका सामना महिलाएं रोजाना हर सेकेंड करती हैं। लेकिन इस मंच (सोशल मीडिया) पर जिसे हम शहरी लोग रोजाना इस्तेमाल करते हैं, वहां इसकी छोटी शुरुआत तो कर ही सकते हैं।”
(set 2) (swipe left) A man can appear topless in public, or on a public platform, while a woman is slut shamed for doing the same. Most of us will agree that it’s impossible and absolutely unsafe for a woman to go out in India with her nipples bared, but online, on @instagram, on @facebook , on platforms which allow more freedom than real life does..let’s not discriminate! This is our safe place. Where we can express without fear. It’s 2018! Let’s grow the fuck up! Let us be equals. #freethenipple #feminism #equality
मनचंदा ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ इस तरह की चर्चा शुरू की जिसकी तस्वीरों में मेल और फीमेल के निपल्स दिखाई दे रहे थे लेकिन बाद में इन्स्टाग्राम ने उसे हटा लिया। उन्होंने इसके बाद लिखा, “मित्रों के साथ शुरू की गई चर्चा जिसमें वूमेन निपल्स दिखाई दे रहा था उसे इन्स्टाग्राम ने हटा लिया।” इसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी तस्वीरों पर प्रतिक्रिया लिखी तो सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने उस पर तीखी टिप्पणी करनी शुरू कर दी। बाद में यह वायरल हो गया और लोगों के बीच एक बहस का मुद्दा बन चुका है।
(set 1) (swipe left) ‘We are all born equal.’ I am grateful to the feminists, both women and men, who have fought to make the things I take for granted possible. Today I can drive a car, vote, run for government, get an education, file for divorce, step out of my home to work..amongst many other things if I choose. The fight is not over. My sisters in many parts of the world still suffer without basic human rights. Any woman who says she is not a feminist must re-think. Any man who stands for the equality of all humans is a feminist too. We must not stop fighting. #freethenipple #feminist #human #equalrights
I HAD to post this. Thank you @naujawan this is hilarious! And sadly the truth. To all the MORONS here who think i’m doing this because I want to post topless photos of myself..you’ve totally missed the point. I can post topless photos of myself ANYWAY. I will do what I want, I don’t need anybody’s permission for it you see because it’s MY BODY. This movement is about EQUALITY. This movement is about women getting the SAME RIGHTS as men. This movement is about FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION. About women EMPOWERING themselves to be who they want without judgement. Do you know women get paid less than a man for the same amount of work? Do you know society still expects a woman to drop her career when she gets married? Do you know that because feminists have fought for you women can now get their rightful inheritance? They can file for divorce? Because of asking for equality now more women can get an education, be financially independent and support themselves? That dowry has been criminalised? Ladies..we owe A LOT to the feminists. As Arundhati Roy said in an interview with @otherwarya (that really changed how I felt about feminism)..” I get so annoyed when I hear “cool” young women say ‘I’m not a feminist.’ I mean, do they know what battles were fought? Every freedom we have today, we have because of feminists. Many women have fought and paid a huge price for where we are today! It didn’t all come to us only because of our own inherent talent or brilliance. Even the simple fact that women have the vote, who fought for that? The suffragettes. No freedom has come without a huge battle. If you’re not a feminist, go back to into your veil, sit in the kitchen and take instructions. You don’t want to do that? Thank the feminists.” She goes on to say “It’s wonderful to see the emerging independence of women in India, but then there’s this dark undercurrent of conservatism running parallel to this revolution. Remember the women in Afghanistan? When we were growing up, they were doctors and surgeons, they partied and wore cool clothes. And now? We have to be alert to the dangers. We can be set back by centuries in no time at all.” NEVER FORGET #freethenipple #equality
