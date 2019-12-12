Citizenship Ammendment Bill के विरोध में 11 दिसंबर, 2019 को नौकरी छोड़ने का ऐलान करने वाले आईपीएस अब्‍दुर रहमान आज चर्चा में हैं। वजह यह है कि उन्‍होंने 11 दिसंबर को ट्व‍िटर पर करीब डेढ़ पन्‍ने की चिट्ठी पोस्‍ट की। इसमें उन्‍होंने नागरिकता संशोधन बिल (CAB) को भारत के धार्म‍िक बहुलतावाद के सिद्धांत के खिलाफ बताया और नागरिक अवज्ञा के तौर पर नौकरी छोड़ने का ऐलान किया। उन्‍होंने बाकी लोगों से भी इस बिल के खिलाफ नागरिक अवज्ञा करने के लिए कहा।

This Bill is against the religious pluralism of India. I request all justice loving people to oppose the bill in a democratic manner. It runs against the very basic feature of the Constitution. @ndtvindia@IndianExpress #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/1ljyxp585B — Abdur Rahman (@AbdurRahman_IPS) December 11, 2019

रहमान ने एक अन्‍य चिट्ठी में इस्‍तीफे की वजह निजी बताई है। 11 दिसंबर को ही महाराष्‍ट्र मानवाधिकार आयोग को उन्‍होंने एक खत लिखा। इसमें बताया कि उनका स्‍वैच्‍छ‍िक सेवानिवृत्‍त‍ि (VRS) का आवेदन केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने गलत तरीके से नामंजूर कर दिया। इसमें उन्‍होंने लिखा ऐसे में निजी कारणों की वजह से 12 दिसंबर से वह दफ्तर जाने में असमर्थ हैं और उनके इस खत को उनका इस्‍तीफा पत्र समझा जा सकता है।

The #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this Bill. In civil disobedience I have decided not attend office from tomorrow. I am finally quitting the service.@ndtvindia@IndianExpress #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/Z2EtRAcJp4 — Abdur Rahman (@AbdurRahman_IPS) December 11, 2019

सोशल मीडिया में अब्दुर रहमान की ये दोनों चिट्ठियां वायरल हो रही हैं। एक तरफ कुछ यूजर्स अब्दुर रहमान का समर्थन करते हुए लोगों से CAB का विरोध करने की अपील कर रहे हैं। अब्दुर रहमान के समर्थन में लोगों के इतने ट्वीट आए कि ट्विटर पर #IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

Man who respect constitution @AbdurRahman_IPS

Salute u sir, for ur such bravery

Step against the CAB

You are role model for those who are still silent on CAB #IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS pic.twitter.com/EVnLBfXieO — S_M_Nawaz (@SMNawaz1) December 12, 2019

We are ashamed on our political leaders.#IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS pic.twitter.com/3gz3FnvNVb — Syed Mohd Arshad Zaidi (@mohdarshadzaidi) December 12, 2019

#IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS

Big solute to you sir pic.twitter.com/mH74TFjKAq — Md Hafizur Rahman (@MdHafiz59473117) December 12, 2019

वहीं कुछ यूजर्स ऐसे भी हैं जो अब्दुर रहमान के लिए लिख रहे हैं कि ये अंगुली कटा कर शहीद बनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। ऐसे यूजर्स उनकी उस चिट्ठी का हवाला दे रहे हैं जिसमें उन्होंने गृह मंत्रालय से वीआरएस के लिए आवेदन किया था।

Image via @rv9241

People who want to#IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS should see that he is trying to play a martyr which he is not. He is just a charlatan. pic.twitter.com/GovP7WUiqh — Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) December 12, 2019

#IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS Complete distortion lf facts He applied for VRS on 1 August 2019 , four months before CAB His resignation has nothing to do with CAB pic.twitter.com/StU1q7Rstf — B N Singh (@BNSingh26278689) December 12, 2019

Whoever wants to #IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS , please stand with front page of his letter. He is not Messiah, See pic.twitter.com/fdVa2bA1ix — Impreet Singh Bakshi ਇਮਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੀ (@impreetsbakshi) December 12, 2019

Wasn’t he willing to take retirement??? It seems foolish to relate his will of retirement with the protest against CAB.

Correct me if i am wrong…. #IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS pic.twitter.com/ZjlJVgfPjc — Perry’s A.C. (@13_Baghi) December 12, 2019

अब्दुर रहमान के विरोध में ट्वीट करने वाले कुछ यूजर्स ऐसे भी हैं जो लिख रहे हैं कि साल 2007 में महाराष्ट्र पुलिस भर्ती में अनियमितता के मामले में अब्दुर रहमान पर जांच के आदेश दिये गए थे इसीलिए ये सर्विस छोड़ना चाहते थे।

IPS officer, who was accused of favouring Muslim candidates, resigns to protest against Govt favouring non-Muslims in CAB #IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS pic.twitter.com/CpUSJXIFxJ — TusharNatrajan (@tusharnatrajan) December 12, 2019

Reality of Abdur rehmaan who resigned today. In april’19, MH govt gave order of enquiry of 2007 yavatmal sp rehmaan abt fraud in police recruitment. it was compulsory to write in marathi bt he allowed M ppl to write in urdu & did nt recruit female from their reserved quota. pic.twitter.com/95CyMvBqy9 — Basant Bhoruka (@basant_bhoruka) December 11, 2019

Reality of Abdur rehmaan who resigned today. In april’19, MH govt gave order of enquiry of 2007 yavatmal sp rehmaan abt fraud in police recruitment. it was compulsory to write in marathi bt he allowed M ppl to write in urdu & did nt recruit female from their reserved quota. pic.twitter.com/TOFcfsqWqE — आलू बोंडा (@ek_aalu_bonda) December 11, 2019

बता दें कि CAB 2019 संसद के दोनों सदनों से पास हो गया है। अब राष्ट्रपति की मुहर के बाद ये बिल लागू हो जाएगा। बिल के विरोध में देश के कई हिस्सों में प्रदर्शन हो रहा है जिनमें पूर्वोत्तर के राज्य प्रमुख हैं। असम के कई इलाकों में तो कर्फ्यू तक लगाया जा चुका है।

