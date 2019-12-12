ताज़ा खबर
 
  …तो क्‍या अंगुली कटा कर शहीद बन रहे CAB के नाम पर इस्‍तीफा देने वाले आईपीएस अब्‍दुर रहमान?

…तो क्‍या अंगुली कटा कर शहीद बन रहे CAB के नाम पर इस्‍तीफा देने वाले आईपीएस अब्‍दुर रहमान?

एक चिट्ठी में बताया CAB के वि‍रोध में नागरिक अवज्ञा, दूसरी में कहा- निजी कारणों से नहीं आ सकूंगा दफ्तर।

Author Updated: December 12, 2019 1:17 PM
CAB का विरोध करते हुए वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अब्दुर रहमान ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। फोटो- Abdur Rahman Facebookl)

Citizenship Ammendment Bill के विरोध में 11 दिसंबर, 2019 को नौकरी छोड़ने का ऐलान करने वाले आईपीएस अब्‍दुर रहमान आज चर्चा में हैं। वजह यह है कि उन्‍होंने 11 दिसंबर को ट्व‍िटर पर करीब डेढ़ पन्‍ने की चिट्ठी पोस्‍ट की। इसमें उन्‍होंने नागरिकता संशोधन बिल (CAB) को भारत के धार्म‍िक बहुलतावाद के सिद्धांत के खिलाफ बताया और नागरिक अवज्ञा के तौर पर नौकरी छोड़ने का ऐलान किया। उन्‍होंने बाकी लोगों से भी इस बिल के खिलाफ नागरिक अवज्ञा करने के लिए कहा।

 

रहमान ने एक अन्‍य चिट्ठी में इस्‍तीफे की वजह निजी बताई है। 11 दिसंबर को ही महाराष्‍ट्र मानवाधिकार आयोग को उन्‍होंने एक खत लिखा। इसमें बताया कि उनका स्‍वैच्‍छ‍िक सेवानिवृत्‍त‍ि (VRS) का आवेदन केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने गलत तरीके से नामंजूर कर दिया। इसमें उन्‍होंने लिखा ऐसे में निजी कारणों की वजह से 12 दिसंबर से वह दफ्तर जाने में असमर्थ हैं और उनके इस खत को उनका इस्‍तीफा पत्र समझा जा सकता है।

 

सोशल मीडिया में अब्दुर रहमान की ये दोनों चिट्ठियां वायरल हो रही हैं। एक तरफ कुछ यूजर्स अब्दुर रहमान का समर्थन करते हुए लोगों से CAB का विरोध करने की अपील कर रहे हैं। अब्दुर रहमान के समर्थन में लोगों के इतने ट्वीट आए कि ट्विटर पर #IStandWithAbdurRahmanIPS ट्रेंड कर रहा है।

 

वहीं कुछ यूजर्स ऐसे भी हैं जो अब्दुर रहमान के लिए लिख रहे हैं कि ये अंगुली कटा कर शहीद बनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। ऐसे यूजर्स उनकी उस चिट्ठी का हवाला दे रहे हैं जिसमें उन्होंने गृह मंत्रालय से वीआरएस के लिए आवेदन किया था।

 

अब्दुर रहमान के विरोध में ट्वीट करने वाले कुछ यूजर्स ऐसे भी हैं जो लिख रहे हैं कि साल 2007 में महाराष्ट्र पुलिस भर्ती में अनियमितता के मामले में अब्दुर रहमान पर जांच के आदेश दिये गए थे इसीलिए ये सर्विस छोड़ना चाहते थे।

 

बता दें कि CAB 2019 संसद के दोनों सदनों से पास हो गया है। अब राष्ट्रपति की मुहर के बाद ये बिल लागू हो जाएगा। बिल के विरोध में देश के कई हिस्सों में प्रदर्शन हो रहा है जिनमें पूर्वोत्तर के राज्य प्रमुख हैं। असम के कई इलाकों में तो कर्फ्यू तक लगाया जा चुका है।

