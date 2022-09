My question (on sanitary pads) wasn't wrong. They aren't a big thing, I can buy but many live in slums & can't afford them. So, I asked question not just for myself but for all girls. We went there to keep our concern & not to fight: Riya Kumari who asked question to IAS officer https://t.co/zoYoGyNPo1 pic.twitter.com/CJ9znhelNj