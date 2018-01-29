ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. मुखपृष्ठ
  2. ट्रेंडिंग
  3. महिला पत्रकार ने लिखा- हथियार लेकर चलो, वो हमें मारे उससे पहले उन्‍हें मार दो, लोगों ने बुरी तरह लताड़ा

महिला पत्रकार ने लिखा- हथियार लेकर चलो, वो हमें मारे उससे पहले उन्‍हें मार दो, लोगों ने बुरी तरह लताड़ा

पंकज मिश्रा लिखते हैं, ''प्रिय दिल्‍ली पुलिस, कृपया इस बार हमें निराश न करें। यह तथाकथित पत्रकार (जागृति शुक्‍ला) नरसंहार की अपील कर रही है। इन्‍हें जल्‍द से जल्‍द सलाखों के पीछे होना चाहिए।''
ट्विटर पर कई यूजर्स ने जागृति का ट्विटर अकाउंट बंद कर उन्‍हें गिरफ्तार किये जाने की मांग की है। (Photo: Twitter/Jagrarti Shukla)

कासगंज में हुई हिंसा के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर जारी है। ट्विटर पर पत्रकार जागृति शुक्‍ला के ट्वीट को कई यूजर्स ने ‘भड़काऊ और एक समुदाय विशेष के खिलाफ हिंसा को बढ़ावा देने वाला’ बताया है। शुक्‍ला ने सोमवार (29 जनवरी) की सुबह ट्वीट किया, ”उन्‍होंने हमें ट्रेन में मारा, हमारे विमान लूटे, होटल में हमें बंधक बनाया, हमें कश्‍मीर से भागने पर मजबूर किया और अब गणतंत्र दिवस पर तिरंगा फहराने के लिए मार रहे हैं। सच ये है कि हम डर में रहते हैं, वो नहीं। अब और नहीं। हमेशा घातक हथियार साथ में रखिए। उन्‍हें मार दीजिए, इससे पहले वो हमें मार दें।” जागृति के इस ट्वीट पर कई वरिष्‍ठ पत्रकारों समेत आम यूजर्स ने भी आपत्ति जताई है और ट्विटर इंडिया से उनके खाते को बंद करने को कहा है। ब्‍लॉगर रिचा सिंह ने लिखा है, ”अभी भी जागृति शुक्‍ला के ट्वीट से उबर नहीं सकी हूं। उन्‍हें इतनी हिम्‍मत कहां से मिलती है? क्‍या यह एक तथ्‍य है कि उनके खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होगी क्‍योंक‍ि वर्तमान सरकार इन्‍हीं सांप्रदायिक भावनाओं पर आगे बढ़ती है।”

बड़ी खबरें

कई यूजर्स ने दिल्‍ली पुलिस को टैग कर जागृति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की अपील की है। पंकज मिश्रा लिखते हैं, ”प्रिय दिल्‍ली पुलिस, हमें पता है कि किसी निष्‍पक्ष और त्‍वरित कार्रवाई में आपके सामने क्‍या राजनैतिक कठिनाइयां आएंगी लेकिन कृपया इस बार हमें निराश न करें। यह तथाकथित पत्रकार (जागृति शुक्‍ला) नरसंहार की अपील कर रही है। इन्‍हें जल्‍द से जल्‍द सलाखों के पीछे होना चाहिए।”

देखें सभी ट्रीट्स:

कासगंज में 26 जनवरी को हुई हिंसा के मामले में अब तक 112 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। डीजीपी मुख्यालय से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, रविवार तक कुल 5 अभियोग पंजीकृत किए गए हैं, जिनमें से 3 अभियोग प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली कासगंज द्वारा पंजीकृत कराए गए हैं। पंजीकृत अभियोगों में अब तक कुल 31 अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी की जा चुकी है। 81 व्यक्तियों को निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही के अन्तर्गत गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अब तक कुल 112 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है।

पुलिस के अनुसार, इस हिंसा के संबंध में चिन्हित व्यक्तियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीमें गठित कर दबिशें दी जा रही है। कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। कानून व्यवस्था बनाये रखने हेतु जनपद कासगंज शहर में धारा 144 सीआरपीसी लागू है। इस हिंसा में अभी तक एक व्यक्ति अभिषेक उर्फ चन्दन गुप्ता की मृत्यु हुई है।

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

और बड़ी खबरें
हिंदी
  1. No Comments.
अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें
India Budget 2018