कासगंज में हुई हिंसा के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर प्रतिक्रियाओं का दौर जारी है। ट्विटर पर पत्रकार जागृति शुक्‍ला के ट्वीट को कई यूजर्स ने ‘भड़काऊ और एक समुदाय विशेष के खिलाफ हिंसा को बढ़ावा देने वाला’ बताया है। शुक्‍ला ने सोमवार (29 जनवरी) की सुबह ट्वीट किया, ”उन्‍होंने हमें ट्रेन में मारा, हमारे विमान लूटे, होटल में हमें बंधक बनाया, हमें कश्‍मीर से भागने पर मजबूर किया और अब गणतंत्र दिवस पर तिरंगा फहराने के लिए मार रहे हैं। सच ये है कि हम डर में रहते हैं, वो नहीं। अब और नहीं। हमेशा घातक हथियार साथ में रखिए। उन्‍हें मार दीजिए, इससे पहले वो हमें मार दें।” जागृति के इस ट्वीट पर कई वरिष्‍ठ पत्रकारों समेत आम यूजर्स ने भी आपत्ति जताई है और ट्विटर इंडिया से उनके खाते को बंद करने को कहा है। ब्‍लॉगर रिचा सिंह ने लिखा है, ”अभी भी जागृति शुक्‍ला के ट्वीट से उबर नहीं सकी हूं। उन्‍हें इतनी हिम्‍मत कहां से मिलती है? क्‍या यह एक तथ्‍य है कि उनके खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होगी क्‍योंक‍ि वर्तमान सरकार इन्‍हीं सांप्रदायिक भावनाओं पर आगे बढ़ती है।”

कई यूजर्स ने दिल्‍ली पुलिस को टैग कर जागृति के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की अपील की है। पंकज मिश्रा लिखते हैं, ”प्रिय दिल्‍ली पुलिस, हमें पता है कि किसी निष्‍पक्ष और त्‍वरित कार्रवाई में आपके सामने क्‍या राजनैतिक कठिनाइयां आएंगी लेकिन कृपया इस बार हमें निराश न करें। यह तथाकथित पत्रकार (जागृति शुक्‍ला) नरसंहार की अपील कर रही है। इन्‍हें जल्‍द से जल्‍द सलाखों के पीछे होना चाहिए।”

देखें सभी ट्रीट्स:

They Killed us in Trains,Hijacked our Planes,held us Hostage in Hotels,Forced us to Flee #Kashmir & now Killing us for holding the Tricolor on #RepublicDay Truth is, We Live in Fear, NOT They. NO More.Always Carry Lethal Weapons, KILL them,before they KILL us.#MondayMotivaton — Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) January 29, 2018

Still cannot get over that Jagrati Shukla tweet. What empowers them so much? Is this the fact that zero action will be taken against them since the sitting government thrives on these communal emotions? — richa singh (@richa_singh) January 29, 2018

Dear @DelhiPolice we are aware of the political obstacles that come down your way for any impartial and swift action but please do not disappoint us this time. This so-called journalist @JagratiShukla29 has appealed for genocide. She should be behind the bars, asap! https://t.co/h4LDMdL602 — Pankaj Mishra (@pankajmishra23) January 29, 2018

Putting here few tweets from the TL of great Atheist Nationalist @JagratiShukla29 to let others know that how great she is in bigotry pic.twitter.com/xQMADtWGKB — Honest Liar™ (@Hones8Liar) January 29, 2018

3 Major Shameless Cowardly incidents Terrorized India past year.. 1. Jaat Agitation ( Haryana)

2. Stupid Joker Ram Rahim ( Haryana)

3. Jokers Karni Sena (Mostly In BJP States) And these paid media e.g @JagratiShukla29 calls "MUSLIMS" TERRORIST!!

Just Ignore @RanaAyyub https://t.co/e1zcOLMtdA — Singh M (@MSinghNV) January 29, 2018

Tried too zoom your picture focusing your eyes.

This is what the result is. pic.twitter.com/PRHrgV3vVz — Khalid Hussain (@khalidmfp) January 29, 2018

Blocking and reporting @JagratiShukla29 won't do anything. There are takers for that hatred, educated ones.

There are people who endorse that and RT her tweets. Block this fringe mindset. — Jet Lie(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) January 29, 2018

Hate-monger, bigot, riot-instigator, genocide fantasist @JagratiShukla29 calls herself a "Journalist". LOL. If she's a "journalist", I am a rocket scientist. pic.twitter.com/nSgIZDmSgd — Chirpy Says (@IndianPrism) January 29, 2018

Look at her other tweets too. She is a serial hate mongering.

"Genocide in Kashmir", how different is she from that Hafeez Sayeed or infiltrators..?? pic.twitter.com/1KeCDotCFX — बाल नरेंद्र 2 (@teaseller_420) January 29, 2018

hey @DelhiPolice Can you please register a complaint & take action against @JagratiShukla29 for instigating violence and calling for murder on Twitter. The tweet is available on her timeline. — Bee (@BurgerrB) January 29, 2018

कासगंज में 26 जनवरी को हुई हिंसा के मामले में अब तक 112 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। डीजीपी मुख्यालय से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, रविवार तक कुल 5 अभियोग पंजीकृत किए गए हैं, जिनमें से 3 अभियोग प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली कासगंज द्वारा पंजीकृत कराए गए हैं। पंजीकृत अभियोगों में अब तक कुल 31 अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी की जा चुकी है। 81 व्यक्तियों को निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही के अन्तर्गत गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अब तक कुल 112 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है।

पुलिस के अनुसार, इस हिंसा के संबंध में चिन्हित व्यक्तियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीमें गठित कर दबिशें दी जा रही है। कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। कानून व्यवस्था बनाये रखने हेतु जनपद कासगंज शहर में धारा 144 सीआरपीसी लागू है। इस हिंसा में अभी तक एक व्यक्ति अभिषेक उर्फ चन्दन गुप्ता की मृत्यु हुई है।

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

