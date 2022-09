Dear @JPNadda ,

When I was protesting in Sivakasi you were in Madurai and you told @AIIMSmadurai works are completed and Hon’ble PM will dedicate to the nation .

As the Loksabha member of the Virudhunagar in which Thoppur AIIMS falls today I am happily going to see the 95% pic.twitter.com/uyn1j467G7