पाकिस्तान एंकर ने की धोनी की तारीफ तो भड़के सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स, बोले- बहुत बूट पॉलिश हो गई

दुनिया के बेस्‍ट फिनिशर्स में से एक महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने बुधवार (25 अप्रैल) रात फिर अपना जादू दिखाया। इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के 24वें मैच में धोनी की चेन्‍नई सुपर किंग्‍स (CSK) ने विराट कोहली की रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) को 5 विकेट से मात दे दी। RCB ने दक्षिण अफ्रीकी खिलाड़‍ियों एबी डिविलियर्स (30 गेंद में 68 रन) और क्विंटन डि कॉक (53) की पारियों की बदौलत 20 ओवर में 205 रन बनाए थे। CSK ने अंबाती रायडू (82) और मैन ऑफ द मैच धोनी (34 गेंद में नाबाद 70) के धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत दो गेंद बाकी रहते ही टारगेट पा लिया।

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की पारी देखकर हर कोई उनकी तारीफ में लग गया। सोशल मीडिया पर खेल, मनोरंजन जगत की हस्तियों ने धोनी को ‘सुपरमैन’ बताया। जब धोनी बल्‍लेबाजी करने आए थे, तब पाकिस्‍तान की खेल पत्रकार जैनब अब्बास ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ”महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए दुनिया का यह दिखाने का मौका है कि वह अभी भी विश्‍व के बेस्‍ट फिनिशनर हैं।”

जैनब के ट्वीट पर उनके मुल्‍क के लोगों ने उन्‍हें घेर लिया। मोहम्‍मद उसामा ने लिखा, ”तुम उन्‍हें क्‍यों प्रमोट कर रही हो जब वे हमारे साथ नहीं खेलना चाहते। वे हर क्षेत्र में पाकिस्‍तान को अकेला कर देना चाहते हैं… तुमने दिखाया कि निजी हित देश के गर्व से हमेशा बड़े होते हैं। शर्म आनी चाहिए…।” शकील ने कहा, ”उन लिबरल एलीट्स को शर्म आनी चाहिए जो हमारे पाकिस्‍तानी प्‍लेटफॉर्म का इस्‍तेमाल कर दुश्‍मन देश की लीग को फॉलो करते हैं। हिंदुओं ने तुम्‍हारे देश को तोड़ दिया और नंबर 1 से 20 रैंकिंग वाली टीम (पाकिस्‍तान) को अपनी लीग में नहीं खिलाना चाहते। जैनब पर लानत है।”

देखें लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाएं:

A chance for @msdhoni to remind the world that he is still the best finisher in the world,what a hit! — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) April 25, 2018

WTH u r promoting them when they don't want to play with us, they want to isolate Pak in every field.. You showed that personal interests r always bigger than the country's pride shame on u… — Muhammad Usama (@Usama_m92) April 25, 2018

no Pakistani national in IPL and u are still supporting them…Had ha wese — Sajid Mehmood (@i_mSajid) April 25, 2018

Born in wrong country. — iKhanYousafzai (@iabdsk) April 25, 2018

shame on all that liberal elites who use our own Pakistani plat form and support and follow this enemy countries league this zionist Hindu broke your country…does not want to pick the number 1 t 20 ranked team (Pakistan) in their league…no bilateral series laanat zanab par! — Shakil (@ShakilShaksu123) April 25, 2018

And to make @ZAbbasOfficial feel the heat for complimenting MSD for doing what he does best shows how petty some sections of cricket loving guys in Pakistan are — Deepak (@Ashish37990526) April 26, 2018

No he is not. He never was. I still remember he failed to finish indo Pak 2008 Tri series finale. Failed to score 24 off last 2. — Leonardo Benjamin (@Benjamink0007) April 25, 2018

Hum pakistani indian movies dekh skte hain lakin jab ipl ki baat ho tou agr koi pakistani oski barey mein kuch bole tou ose bash krna shuru kr dyte hain agr cricket fan ho tou chaye ipl ho ya koi bhi league dekhni chiye cricket enjoy krna chiye — saadamjad (@saaddon00723) April 26, 2018

Dear zainab you give your comments on IPL matches which is not bad as sports journalist but Indian sports journalist didn't give any comments on our own @thePSLt20 so I think it didn't good that you give comments as the policy of

Tit for tat — Zohaib Qadri (@zohaibqadri0071) April 26, 2018

