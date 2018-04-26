पाकिस्तान एंकर ने की धोनी की तारीफ तो भड़के सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स, बोले- बहुत बूट पॉलिश हो गई

ताज़ा खबर
 
IPL 2018, CSK vs RCB: जब धोनी बल्‍लेबाजी करने आए थे, तब पाकिस्‍तान की खेल पत्रकार जैनब अब्बास ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ''महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए दुनिया का यह दिखाने का मौका है कि वह अभी भी विश्‍व के बेस्‍ट फिनिशनर हैं।''
IPL 2018: जीत दर्ज करने के बाद धोनी को गले लगाने जाते ड्वेन ब्रावो। (Photo: PTI)

दुनिया के बेस्‍ट फिनिशर्स में से एक महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने बुधवार (25 अप्रैल) रात फिर अपना जादू दिखाया। इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के 24वें मैच में धोनी की चेन्‍नई सुपर किंग्‍स (CSK) ने विराट कोहली की रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) को 5 विकेट से मात दे दी। RCB ने दक्षिण अफ्रीकी खिलाड़‍ियों एबी डिविलियर्स (30 गेंद में 68 रन) और क्विंटन डि कॉक (53) की पारियों की बदौलत 20 ओवर में 205 रन बनाए थे। CSK ने अंबाती रायडू (82) और मैन ऑफ द मैच धोनी (34 गेंद में नाबाद 70) के धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत दो गेंद बाकी रहते ही टारगेट पा लिया।

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की पारी देखकर हर कोई उनकी तारीफ में लग गया। सोशल मीडिया पर खेल, मनोरंजन जगत की हस्तियों ने धोनी को ‘सुपरमैन’ बताया। जब धोनी बल्‍लेबाजी करने आए थे, तब पाकिस्‍तान की खेल पत्रकार जैनब अब्बास ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, ”महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए दुनिया का यह दिखाने का मौका है कि वह अभी भी विश्‍व के बेस्‍ट फिनिशनर हैं।”

जैनब के ट्वीट पर उनके मुल्‍क के लोगों ने उन्‍हें घेर लिया। मोहम्‍मद उसामा ने लिखा, ”तुम उन्‍हें क्‍यों प्रमोट कर रही हो जब वे हमारे साथ नहीं खेलना चाहते। वे हर क्षेत्र में पाकिस्‍तान को अकेला कर देना चाहते हैं… तुमने दिखाया कि निजी हित देश के गर्व से हमेशा बड़े होते हैं। शर्म आनी चाहिए…।” शकील ने कहा, ”उन लिबरल एलीट्स को शर्म आनी चाहिए जो हमारे पाकिस्‍तानी प्‍लेटफॉर्म का इस्‍तेमाल कर दुश्‍मन देश की लीग को फॉलो करते हैं। हिंदुओं ने तुम्‍हारे देश को तोड़ दिया और नंबर 1 से 20 रैंकिंग वाली टीम (पाकिस्‍तान) को अपनी लीग में नहीं खिलाना चाहते। जैनब पर लानत है।”

